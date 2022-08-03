Rains likely to return to Delhi from today; check weather updates here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rains are set to return to the national capital from Wednesday night as monsoon trough expected to shift towards Delhi from the Himalayan foothills over the next 24 hours.
IMD predicted light rain on Wednesday night, light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday.
Rainfall activity will peak between Friday and Saturday, HindustanTimes has reported citing IMD.
Safdarjung, a representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday which is about normal for this time of the year. The humidity levels recorded were ranging between 57 percent and 95 percent.
According to the IMD, Delhi did not witness any rainfall activity on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.
Meanwhile, as per IMD, extremely heavy rainfall spells likely to continue over parts of South Peninsular India during next three days.
The IMD has also predicted subdued rainfall activity over Central parts of the country is likely to continue till 04th August & gradually increase thereafter.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep during 02nd-04th; south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 06th and over Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 02nd-06th August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Rayalaseema on 02nd; South Interior Karnataka on 02nd & 06th; North Interior Karnataka during 04th-06th; Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 05th and over Coastal Karnataka on 06th August, 2022.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe and adjoining Tamil Nadu during 02nd -04th; South Interior Karnataka on 03rd-05th and over Coastal Karnataka during 02nd-05th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Konkan & Goa during 04th-06th; Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra on 05th & 06th; Vidarbha and Marathwada on 06th August, 2022.
Isolated/scattered very heavy rainfall also very likely over Konkan & Goa on 5th & 06th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar 02nd; Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 02nd & 03rd; Odisha on 05th & 06th and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 02nd-05th August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha on 06th August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha on 06th August, 2022.