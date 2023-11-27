Several parts of Delhi-NCR were hit by an unseasonal thunderstorm, which is expected to turn the weather colder in the region while also improving the poor air quality .

A number of areas in the national capital received incessant rainfall post sunset, combined with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph.

The areas of Delhi that were lashed by the thunderstorm include Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and Vasant Kunj, among others.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy downpour continues in several districts overnight

Light to moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds were also recorded in neighbouring parts of NCR, such as Bahadurgarh, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar and Farukhnagar.

Netizens rejoiced over the turn in weather, with a number of users pointing out that this would provide respite from the air pollution.

Also Read: 'Sky was going crazy': #NovemberRain trends as videos of Mumbai rains flood social media