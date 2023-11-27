comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ News / India/  Rains, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR, air quality likely to improve; netizens rejoice
Back Back

Rains, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR, air quality likely to improve; netizens rejoice

 Livemint

Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road and Vasant Vihar were among the areas of the national capital that witnessed gusty winds and heavy showers.

Commuters seen during massive rains near RML Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 27, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)Premium
Commuters seen during massive rains near RML Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 27, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Several parts of Delhi-NCR were hit by an unseasonal thunderstorm, which is expected to turn the weather colder in the region while also improving the poor air quality.

A number of areas in the national capital received incessant rainfall post sunset, combined with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph.

The areas of Delhi that were lashed by the thunderstorm include Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and Vasant Kunj, among others.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy downpour continues in several districts overnight

Light to moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds were also recorded in neighbouring parts of NCR, such as Bahadurgarh, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar and Farukhnagar.

Netizens rejoiced over the turn in weather, with a number of users pointing out that this would provide respite from the air pollution.

Also Read: 'Sky was going crazy': #NovemberRain trends as videos of Mumbai rains flood social media

 

Delhi has been reeling under poor air quality index (AQI) since the onset of the colder weather from October-end. Earlier today, the AQI had crossed the 400-mark, categorised as ‘very poor’, at some of the monitoring stations.

The unseasonal rain is also expected to lower the temperature further in Delhi. At the time of publishing this report, the temperature stood at 20 degrees Celsius, and was expected to reach a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius later into the night, as per the forecast shared by weather.com.

Meanwhile, rainfall has been witnessed in other parts of the country as well, including parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 08:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App