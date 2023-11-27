Rains, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR, air quality likely to improve; netizens rejoice
Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road and Vasant Vihar were among the areas of the national capital that witnessed gusty winds and heavy showers.
Several parts of Delhi-NCR were hit by an unseasonal thunderstorm, which is expected to turn the weather colder in the region while also improving the poor air quality.
Delhi has been reeling under poor air quality index (AQI) since the onset of the colder weather from October-end. Earlier today, the AQI had crossed the 400-mark, categorised as ‘very poor’, at some of the monitoring stations.
The unseasonal rain is also expected to lower the temperature further in Delhi. At the time of publishing this report, the temperature stood at 20 degrees Celsius, and was expected to reach a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius later into the night, as per the forecast shared by weather.com.
Meanwhile, rainfall has been witnessed in other parts of the country as well, including parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.
