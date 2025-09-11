Raipur airport navigation glitch disrupts operations, several flights cancelled

Several flights from Chhattisgarh's Raipur Airport were cancelled on Thursday morning due to a malfunctioning navigation system, reportedly caused by a lightning strike.

A ground-based radio navigation system, DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range), helps aircraft determine their position and direction relative to a destination.

An official said that the flights were diverted to various nearby airports on Wednesday evening due to damage to the DVOR system at the Swami Vivekananda Airport. However, on Thursday morning, many flights were cancelled due to the malfunction.

In a statement, Airport Director KK Lahre said, “Due to the malfunctioning of the airport's navigation system, many flights from Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur have been cancelled since morning.”

“Operational work is being done right now, and repair works are underway,” Lahre added.

Here's what a passenger said: Upset by the delay, an angry passenger, Shantanu Chakraborthy, said that he was in a huge rush to reach his destination, but the delay would cost him hours.