Raipur court closes disproportionate assets case against former principal secretary to ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh
An FIR was lodged when the Congress government was in power in the state. The closure report on the case was filed by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Chhattisgarh government in December last year before the current BJP government took office.
A trial court in Raipur has accepted the closure report filed by EOW-ACB after no case of disproportionate assets was made against Aman Singh, who was principal secretary to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.
