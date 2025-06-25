Raipur Shocker! Man killed, body stuffed in cement-filled trunk; couple held after stench leads to grim discovery

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally murdered, allegedly by a couple, in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, reported the Times of India.

His body was plastered in cement, stuffed in a suitcase, and sealed within a steel trunk, said the report.

The matter came to light after residents in the DD Nagar area in Raipur informed police about a noxious stench emanating from an abandoned trunk near a roadside bush.

According to police probe, CCTV footage showed the suspects transporting the trunk in an Alto car with its rear hatch ajar, offering crucial leads in solving the case.

The footage showed two men in the vehicle, the loaded trunk in the rear and a woman with her face covered, following the car on a two-wheeler.

The police have arrested a couple, identified as the son and daughter-in-law of a retired assistant sub-inspector of Chhattisgarh police, in connection with the case. They were detained at the Delhi airport while trying to flee.

Raipur SSP Lal Umed Singh told TOI that the accused couple was arrested and the mastermind, Ankit Upadhyay, is a lawyer by profession, who took help from his wife to dispose of the body.

The victim, identified as Kishore Paikra, was an elderly man who lived alone and prima facie it appears that he was killed by slitting his throat on June 21-22, the SSP said.

The police have found the shop from where the trunk was procured and CCTV footage showed they carried it in an e-rickshaw.

According to the ToI report, a police team reached the spot and broke open the trunk, which had a heavy and cement-filled suitcase inside. Upon breaking the plaster, the cops were shocked to find the body of a man.

The further investigation into the incident is underway.