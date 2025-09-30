Raipur shocker! Pregnant teen slits boyfriend's throat for refusing to marry, insisting on abortion

A brutal murder over a botched romance has rocked Chhattisgarh, with the Raipur police uncovering a tale of love, betrayal and violence after the discovery of a young man's body on Sunday.

The murder came to light after police recovered 20-year-old Mohammed Saddam's body from a lodge in Raipur, where he was found with his throat slit and stabbed multiple times, allegedly by his 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

Identified as a native of Bihar who was working as an MS Engineering officer in Abhanpur, Saddam met his 16-year-old girlfriend at the Avon Lodge in Raipur on Saturday after the latter travelled to the city from Bilaspur.

Although the couple checked into the lodge on Saturday, things took a deadly turn on Sunday night when the girl slit Saddam's throat with a knife and stabbed him several times as he slept inside the lodge room.

In an attempt to cover her tracks, the 16-year-old also locked the room, stole Saddam's phone, and fled, disposing of the room key on railway tracks.

Having fled, the girl reached Bilaspur on Monday, where she was confronted by her mother, at which point the 16-year-old broke down and confessed.

Shocked at her daughter's admission, the woman immediately took her to the Koni police station and reported the crime, following which Raipur police rushed to Avon Lodge and found Saddam's blood-soaked body.

A fatal impasse As per a report by NDTV, preliminary investigations revealed that the couple's relationship turned sour after Saddam pressured the 16-year-old to undergo an abortion.

The publication also reported that Saddam had threatened the minor with a knife during a heated argument outside the lodge a few days prior, and that the same knife was used by the girl as the murder weapon.

Reportedly, the girl was three months pregnant and when she revealed the same to her boyfriend, Saddam refused to marry her and instead insisted on her getting an abortion. This impasse triggered repeated fights between the two lovers, eventually culminating in murder.

With the investigation currently underway, police confirmed to NDTV that they were trying to contact Saddam's family in Bihar.

"The deceased's phone is in our custody, and we are tracing his family members through the number. A case has been registered, and the minor girl, who is in conflict with the law, is being interrogated," a senior police officer was quoted as saying.