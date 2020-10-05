RAISE 2020: India to become global hub for AI, says PM Modi

While inaugurating a virtual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence in today's life and also stressed on its responsible use.

Speaking at the RAISE 2020 conference, the prime minister said AI has a big role to play in sectors like agriculture, creating next generation urban infrastructure and making disaster management systems stronger.

He said technology has transformed our workplaces and has improved connectivity. He hoped the merger between social responsibility and AI would enrich AI with human touch. He said the teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet.

He pointed that India has led the world in knowledge & learning and will continue to digitally excel and delight the world.

PM Modi said India has experienced how technology helps in improving transparency and service delivery.

The Prime Minister stressed how the world's largest unique identity system - Aadhaar along with the world's most innovative digital payments system - UPI has enabled providing access to digital services, including financial services, like Direct Cash Transfers to the poor and marginalised. During the pandemic, it has enabled in reaching out to people with help, at the earliest and in the most efficient manner.

The Prime Minister wished India to become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence and hoped many more Indians would start working on this in the times to come. He said the approach towards this goal is powered by core principles of: Teamwork, Trust, Collaboration, Responsibility and Inclusivity.

The Prime Minister said India has recently adopted the National Education Policy 2020 which focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education.

E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects, he said.

A National Educational Technology Forum is being formed to create an e-education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity, he said.

"We launched 'Responsible AI for Youth' program this year in April. Under this programme, more than 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course. They are now building their AI projects," he said.

"While we discuss AI, let also have no doubts that human creativity and human emotions continue to be our greatest strength. They are our unique advantage over machines," Modi added.

In June, India along with Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and others joined together to create the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) for the responsible development and use of AI.

"It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors," he said.

The Prime Minister said AI will unlock the unique potential of each person and will empower them to contribute more effectively to the society. He urged the participants at RAISE 2020 to exchange ideas and chart a common course for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence. He wished that the Action Roadmap for Responsible AI created out of the discussion would help in transforming the lives and livelihoods of people across the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via