RAISE 2020: PM Modi to address virtual summit today

RAISE 2020: PM Modi to address virtual summit today1 min read . 11:04 AM IST
RAISE 2020 virtual summit will be a Global Artificial Intelligence summit organised by the Government of India in partnership with industry and academia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) summit scheduled to take place on Monday evening.
"Looking forward to address The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) Virtual Summit at 7 pm this evening. This summit brings together tech leaders from across the world to discuss aspects relating to AI," the Prime Minister tweeted.
The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit will be a Global Artificial Intelligence summit organised by the Government of India in partnership with industry and academia.
The summit will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in key areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility amongst other sectors.
