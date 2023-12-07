News
Raise domestic financing to fund climate action projects: IMF’s Georgieva
Puja Das 14 min read 07 Dec 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Summary
- Managing director Kristalina Georgieva says the IMF has identified domestic resource mobilization as an area where it can help. To accelerate decarbonization and meet the 1.5 degree Celsius target, she suggested that countries, including India, introduce carbon prices for trading
New Delhi: Developing economies need to do more domestically to raise financing and deepen domestic capital markets to participate and invest in climate action, said International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva in an interview held during the climate summit in Dubai.
