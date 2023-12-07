Raise domestic financing to fund climate action projects: IMF’s Georgieva

We also changed the use of our non-financial instruments because we can support countries with money. We can support countries without money but put a stamp of IMF approval saying your economy’s doing great. So, we changed that to be more flexible, and more agile. We also have made some progress on the legitimacy of the fact by getting a third chair to represent Sub-Saharan Africa on our board of directors. So, there is more voice for Sub-Saharan Africa, which is now a big, big consumer of IMF support. What we want to see is also more representation of economies that have grown, and our membership committed by mid-2025 to come up with a new mechanism for redistribution of waters, and that is going to lead to underrepresented economies going up at the expense of over-represented.