'Raises lot of questions on justice system’: Vijender Singh on Sakshee Malikkh's retirement
Congress leader Vijender Singh says the sports industry is upset with wrestler Sakshi Malik's retirement and promises to support athletes in their fight for women's safety and employment
Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh has expressed his disappointment over wrestler Sakshee Malikkh's retirement, saying the sports industry is upset with the decision.
Earlier on 21 December, The former president of the WFI Brij Bhushan Singh said that it is the victory of wrestlers across the country and added, “This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of the country. All wrestling activities were stopped for 11 months. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume which were paused for the past 11 months.
Meanwhile, the new WFI president, in a veiled reference to the wrestlers who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said, “Those who want to do politics can do politics and those who want to do wrestling will do wrestling. Politics will be answered in the political arena. National Camps [for wrestling] will be organised.
