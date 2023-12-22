Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh has expressed his disappointment over wrestler Sakshee Malikkh's retirement, saying the sports industry is upset with the decision.

Following Sanjay Singh's election as the new president of the WFI, Olympic medalist Sakshee Malikkh announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. Sakshee Malikkh, who was the face of wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. “We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," Sakshee Malikkh had said. Also Read: Sakshee Malikkh breaks down, quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan's aide elected WFI president Coming back to Singh, speaking to news agency ANI, Malikkh added, “Being a player, I can understand her pain. The only female medalist in wrestling demanded justice but she did not get it. Pained by this, she retired. The image of India in the whole world would increase or decrease? The whole sports industry is disappointed. They blame that there is discrimination between boys and girls in Haryana and there are fewer girls. After this, would the parents send their daughters to the stadium? The parents of the daughters would be concerned that if an Olympic medalist is not given justice, how will we get it. The PM, Vice President, and President all should come and answer why this happened... This raises a lot of questions on the justice system and the democratic structure..."

Earlier on 21 December, The former president of the WFI Brij Bhushan Singh said that it is the victory of wrestlers across the country and added, “This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of the country. All wrestling activities were stopped for 11 months. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume which were paused for the past 11 months.

Meanwhile, the new WFI president, in a veiled reference to the wrestlers who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said, “Those who want to do politics can do politics and those who want to do wrestling will do wrestling. Politics will be answered in the political arena. National Camps [for wrestling] will be organised.

