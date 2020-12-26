Raj becomes 6th state to complete EODB reforms, can borrow additional 2.7K cr

Rajasthan became the sixth state to undertake Finance Ministry stipulated Ease of Doing Business (EODB) reforms after Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Thus, it can borrow additional financial resources of ₹2,731 crore through Open Market Borrowings, said Ministry of Finance.

Last week the Finance Ministry announced that Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana can mobilize additional financial resources to the tune of ₹16,728 crore through open market borrowings. The ministry had informed, Andhra Pradesh can borrow ₹2,525 crore, Karnataka upto ₹4,509 crore, Madhya Pradesh upto ₹2,373 crore, Tamil Nadu upto 4,813, and Telangana has the permission to borrow ₹2,508 on completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business.

Now with Rajasthan joining the club, these six States have been granted additional borrowing permission of ₹19,459 crore.

The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy.

Therefore, the Government of India had in May 2020, decided to link the grant of additional borrowing permissions to states who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business.

The reforms stipulated in this category are -

i) Completion of the first assessment of 'District Level Business Reform Action Plan

ii) Elimination of the requirements of renewal of registration certificates/approvals/licenses obtained by businesses under various Acts.

In view of the resource required to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India had on 17 May 2020 enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by 2 percent of their GSDP.

Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States.

The four citizen-centric areas for reforms identified-

(a) Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System,

(b) Ease of doing business reform

(c) Urban Local body/ utility reforms

(d) Power Sector reforms.

So far 10 States have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System, the six states have done ease of doing business reforms, and two States have done local body reforms. Total additional borrowing permission issued so far to the States who have done the refoms stands at ₹50,253 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via