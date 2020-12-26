Raj becomes 6th state to complete EODB reforms, can borrow additional 2.7K cr

Last week the Finance Ministry announced that Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana can mobilize additional financial resources to the tune of ₹16,728 crore through open market borrowings. The ministry had informed, Andhra Pradesh can borrow ₹2,525 crore, Karnataka upto ₹4,509 crore, Madhya Pradesh upto ₹2,373 crore, Tamil Nadu upto 4,813, and Telangana has the permission to borrow ₹2,508 on completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business.