Raj gov to take action against owner if over 100 people gather at wedding venue

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the owner of the wedding hall or garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather. Earlier, the government had imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns