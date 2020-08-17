Raj govt defers hike of 10 pc in entry fee at national parks, sanctuaries

JAIPUR : Rajasthan government has postponed an annual increase of 10 per cent in entry fee to protected forest areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said Monday.

The government said there is a possibility of a fall in the number of visitors and hence the increase in entry fee will not be implemented for the year 2020-21. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cleared a proposal of his finance department to postpone it, according to an official statement.

The cost of entry fee to national parks and sanctuaries is hiked by 10 per cent annually.

Gehlot also cleared a proposals related to the restructuring of the Rajasthan Medical Education Society for the functioning of new medical colleges. Under this, he approved creation of 210 additional posts. The society presently has 27 posts.

Another proposal he cleared related to giving an annual one-time amount of ₹7,000 as uniform and kit allowance for police, jail and homeguard personnel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

