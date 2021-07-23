Hence section 67A of the Information Technology Act (publishing sexually explicit content) cannot be invoked, and at the most it would attract section 67 (publishing lascivious content), it said. On July 19, 2021, the police carried out a search at his office and requested him to go to the police station to record statement, Kundra said. "The respondent (police) arrested the petitioner in the police station where he was called under the garb of recording his statement," the plea alleged.