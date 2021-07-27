The Bombay High Court will be hearing business tycoon Raj Kundra's plea challenging police custody and seeking bail on Tuesday in connection with pornography racket.

Kundra is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband. His police custody in the case ends today. Kundra, 45, was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.

As per sources, Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The police is also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Separately, actress Shilpa Shetty and Kundra had a huge argument when the Crime Branch raided their home.

According to news agency ANI, the actress broke down in tears saying she was unaware of her husband's actions. She told officers that Kundra had kept her in dark about the content of the app and she did not know anything.

"Shattered Shilpa told Kundra that due to his actions the family name is getting defamed and their endorsements in the industry are being cancelled and the family is facing huge financial losses. She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society," the sources in Mumbai police told ANI news agency.

