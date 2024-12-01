The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic movies, official sources told PTI on Sunday.

They said Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case this week. Some others involved in the case have also been summoned, the sources told PTI.

On December 29, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Raj Kundra in Mumbai, along with locations in several Uttar Pradesh cities. Kundra stated on Saturday that he was "fully complying" with the ongoing investigation, which has been unfolding over the past four years.

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer clarified to PTI that the action was not directed at the actress, and that Kundra was "cooperating in the investigation for the truth to come out."

The money laundering case, which dates back to May 2022, is linked to at least two FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Mumbai Police against Kundra and others. The businessman and several others were arrested but later granted bail.

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra. Earlier this year, the ED attached assets worth ₹98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in connection with a cryptocurrency case. However, the couple obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against the attachment order.

The businessman told a local Mumbai court in 2021 that there was not even an iota of evidence with the prosecution (Mumbai Police) that would connect the app 'Hotshots', used in the alleged porn films racket, with an offence under the law, PTI reported.

According to the probe agency, the 'Hotshots' app was being used by accused persons for uploading and streaming obscene content.

Kundra had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of alleged porn content.

He had claimed he was falsely implicated and was not even named in the FIR and was dragged by the respondent (police) in the case.

The businessman claimed in the plea that he is being made a "scapegoat" for reasons best known to investigators.

The police had filed FIRs on the basis of complaints received from two women, while another woman had submitted a complaint at the Lonavla police station, around 120 km from Mumbai.

“During the investigation, it came to light that some small-time artistes were lured with the promise of giving them breaks in some web series or short stories,” police had said.

These actors were called for auditions and were asked to act 'bold' scenes which later turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes, which were against the wishes of the actors, the official had said.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that several "porn-like apps" were operating in cyberspace. The police informed the court that their probe uncovered that Raj Kundra had set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through the London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, acquired the Hotshots app to upload "objectionable videos" on social media.