Raj Kundra breaks silence over HC's ‘first deposit ₹60 crore’ order – Frustrated by ‘repeated misrepresentations’

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, were reportedly asked by the Bombay High Court to deposit ₹60 crore if they wish to travel to Los Angeles in the United States or any other foreign location, amid the ongoing fraud case.

Advertisement

Raj Kundra has finally reacted to the report. He told HT City that the court has not directed him to deposit any amount, and said that he was frustrated by ‘repeated misrepresentations’.

Check what Raj Kundra said: Raj Kundra stated that the court has not directed him to deposit any amount, but had only requested details of his travel through formal correspondence.

“The court has not directed me to deposit any amount, as incorrectly stated. It has merely sought details regarding the purpose of travel along with the formal correspondence to be submitted on the next hearing date, October 14,” he told HT City.

He also expressed frustration over what he termed “repeated misrepresentations” by the claimant in the case.

Advertisement

“I have had enough of the claimant’s repeated misrepresentations, and action is being taken against the claimant as we speak. Many facts will come to light in the coming days,” he said, while urging the media to verify facts before publishing misleading information.

This comes after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra filed a plea in the high court seeking the quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against the couple in connection with an FIR over an alleged fraud of ₹60 crore.

The high court has adjourned the matter until October 14.

About the fraud case The star couple is being investigated by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The case is based on a complaint filed by Deepak Kothari, a 60-year-old director of the City of Mumbai and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services.

Advertisement

Kothari claimed that between 2015 and 2023, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra used the money he had given them to grow their business for their personal expenses.

The director stated that he transferred ₹31.95 crore in April 2015 under a shared subscription agreement and another ₹28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement.

However, Kothari later discovered that insolvency proceedings had commenced against the company for allegedly defrauding another investor.

Also Read | EOW records Raj Kundras statement in alleged ₹60 crore cheating case

What are the allegations against the couple? Deepak Kothari accused the couple of “dishonestly using” the funds for their personal benefit and failing to repay the amount. The EOW found that Kothari’s funds had been misused and filed a case against Shilpa, Raj, and an unidentified associate under sections 403, 406, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.