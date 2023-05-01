A war of words has again started between the Delhi lieutenant governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the cost of their residences.
Last week, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was embroiled in a controversy after PwD data mentioned that roughly ₹45 crore were spent on the renovation of Delhi CM's bungalow.
Consequently, the opposition parties in Delhi ---BJP and the Congress demanded CM Kejriwal's resignation for misusing public funds.
Following this AAP leaders gave a justification regarding the cost of renovations.
According to the PwD documents, of the ₹45 crore, ₹11.30 crore was spent on interior designing; ₹6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, ₹1 crore on interior consultancy, ₹2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, ₹2.85 crore on fire fighting system, ₹1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and ₹1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.
Days later, LG directed the chief secretary to secure all relevant records, examine the records, and submit a report within 15 days on CM bungalow's expenditure.
The AAP levelled charges against Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena for spending ₹15 crore on the repair work of his official residence.
Saxena responded that Raj Niwas (Governor's House) “is open for everyone" to “examine the reality".
“Raj Niwas is open for everyone. Even on Sunday, hundreds of people had come there to attend a programme. They must have seen what renovation has taken place there. Anyone can come and examine the reality," Saxena said.
