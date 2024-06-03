The inaugural TOYOW PODMASTERS 2024 event was a spectacular success, held on May 30th at Mumbai's ITC Grand Central. This first-of-its-kind celebration for the Indian podcasting community featured captivating discussions and a star-studded awards ceremony.

Curated by HT Smartcast and Produced by Fever Live, the event saw hundreds of enthusiastic attendees fill the halls, eagerly listening to insightful panel discussions on podcast content, marketing, AI applications, monetization, and other key areas. Panelists from various media sectors shared their expertise with humour and wit, keeping the audience engaged and entertained.

Rohan Kanchan, Managing Director at Webber and Shandwick, highlighted the growing importance of podcasts, stating, “Podcasts have gone from ‘should we do’ to ‘good to do’ to ‘must to do’," Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder, CCO of White Rivers Media, added, “Indian Gen-Z views podcasts through a social lens, seeking knowledge not taught in schools."

Following the panels, the awards ceremony commenced, honouring the brightest stars in podcasting. Big names like Neha Dhupia, Jimmy Shergill, Zakir Khan, Cyrus Broacha, Shweta Bachchan, and Nikhil Taneja graced the stage, each taking home the coveted Black Mic for their contributions to the podcasting world.

The winners were chosen by a distinguished jury including Varun Duggirala, Roshan Abbas, Sonal Kalra, Aditya Kuber, Unni, Gautam Raj Anand, Sreeraman Thiagarajan, Mantra Mugdh, Bijay Gautam, and Kavita Rajwade.

#Podmasters2024 brought together the entire podcasting community, a dream come true for many audio enthusiasts who have been diligently producing their shows in relative anonymity.

