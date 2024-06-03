Raj Shamani and Navya Nanda Clinch Podcaster of the Year at TOYOW PODMASTERS 2024
The winners were chosen by a distinguished jury including Varun Duggirala, Roshan Abbas, Sonal Kalra, Aditya Kuber, Unni, Gautam Raj Anand, Sreeraman Thiagarajan, Mantra Mugdh, Bijay Gautam, and Kavita Rajwade
The inaugural TOYOW PODMASTERS 2024 event was a spectacular success, held on May 30th at Mumbai's ITC Grand Central. This first-of-its-kind celebration for the Indian podcasting community featured captivating discussions and a star-studded awards ceremony.