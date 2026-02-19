Raj Shamani teases podcast with France's Macron. Don't miss the sunglasses jibe at Trump — video

Podcaster and entrepreneur Raj Shamani teased a podcast with French President Emmanuel Macron while taking a jibe at US President Donald Trump by wearing sunglasses.

Macron is on his fourth trip to India. After wrapping up the Mumbai segment of bilateral discussions, he arrived in New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam today.

What does the teaser show? Shamani welcomes Macron on his podcast by wearing sunglasses, to which Macron responds, “For sure", ending the exchange with laughter.

The podcast will be out today at 9:09 pm on his YouTube channel.

Trump took a dig at Macron’s eyewear during his own speech in January at World Economic Forum in Davos. “I watched him yesterday, with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” Trump stated, speaking in the Swiss mountain resort.

Macron’s aviator sunglasses drew attention as he slammed Trump over Greenland while addressing the annual gathering in the Swiss alpine town. During his remarks at the forum, the French president sported dark, reflective shades.

Macron's office stated he wore sunglasses during the indoor speech to shield his eyes after suffering a burst blood vessel, according to Reuters.

Macron's Mumbai visit Both the President and the First Lady greeted hotel staff before departing for the airport. The French first couple landed in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their official visit to India, scheduled to continue through February 19. They were welcomed at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and Macron inaugurated the “India-France Year of Innovation".

The event came hours after the leaders announced plans to elevate the decades-old relationship to a “special strategic partnership,” reaffirming New Delhi and Paris’s commitment to innovation.

As per ANI, PM Modi, during the joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, mentioned, "The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest, and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress."

A video shown at the event stated, “The India-France Year of Innovation 2026 will further strengthen… strategic alignment and shared prosperity.”

Additionally, the two nations unveiled the “Indo-French Innovation Network,” a government-backed, industry-led digital platform designed for innovators, as seen in the video.

AI Impact Summit 2026 They are set to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, taking place at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20. The gathering is the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. The five-day India AI Impact Summit is structured around three core pillars, or “Sutras”: People, Planet and Progress.