Raj Thackeray makes big claim on Shiv Sena symbol, says, ’told Amit Shah not to...’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday claimed that he had told Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘not to touch’ Shiv Sena party and symbol.

Thackeray made the claim while addressing party functionaries and workers in Mumbai.

This is the first time Thackeray has taken a swipe at the saffron party after Eknath Shinde faction was announced the real Shiv Sena and the Election Commission allotted the bow and arrow symbol.

'The people of Maharashtra are emotional about Balasaheb Thackeray. I had told BJP leaders, Amit Shah not to touch the party (undivided Shiv Sena) and party symbol. It is not even of Uddhav Thackeray. But the BJP underestimated Balasaheb Thackeray's name. This symbol (Bow and arrow) and the name (Shiv Sena) were self-earned by Balasaheb Thackeray," Mumbai Tak reported quoting the MNS chief.

Thackeray targets Thackeray Referring to Lok Sabha election results in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray also took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray stating that the votes cast in favour of Uddhav Thackeray (his party) are not of Marathi people.

"People are angry about Uddhav Thackeray. The voting done for Uddhav Thackeray was anti-Modi. The people are waiting for MNS," Thackeray claimed.

Thackeray also said that so far there is no agreement among Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi members and he is not going to go to either of them asking for seats (for assembly elections).

“Be prepared to contest elections on 200 to 225 seats (in assembly),” Raj Thackeray told party leaders and workers.

Ahead of Lok Sabha election, Raj Thackeray did not join the NDA, however, he announced unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also attended and addressed the crowd at Modi's rally in Mumbai ahead of the 7th phase of Lok Sabha.

In March, refering to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP, Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that he returned to power after breaking two parties.

In June 2022, the Shiv Sena was split after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled.