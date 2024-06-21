’Only play Marathi songs’: MNS workers thrash shopkeeper in Navi Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi

  • The MNS workers thrashed the shopkeeper in Navi Mumbai's Airoli for not speaking in Marathi language.

Livemint
Updated06:56 PM IST
MNS workers threatening migrant shopkeeper
MNS workers threatening migrant shopkeeper

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers thrashed a migrant shopkeeper in Navi Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi language.

The video of the incident, which took place on June 20, in a shop located at sector-3 of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The MNS workers thrashed the shopkeeper for not speaking in Marathi language as well as not heading to a request to play Marathi song.

In a video, posted by News18 Lokmat, the party workers can be seen repeatedly slapping the shopkeeper while asking him if he won't speak in Marathi.

“You stay in Maharashtra and you don't know Marathi,” asked one of the workers as they continue to slap the shopkeeper, despite him apologising. 

Another party worker was heard asking him to play Marathi songs whenever he is asked to do so.

“Marathi songs has to be played daily. Don't act smartly, else will shut the shop,” said one of the workers.

Another person from the shop, who speaks Marathi, tried to defend the migrant worker, but he was also lambasted by the MNS men.

However, this is not the first time such incident has taken place.

In 2022, a manager and staff of a hotel in Vashi were thrashed by the MNS workers for delaying in playing Marathi songs.

Previously, on several occasions, the partymen had vandalised the name plates of shops for not writing them in Marathi.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndia’Only play Marathi songs’: MNS workers thrash shopkeeper in Navi Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue