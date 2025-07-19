Raj Thackeray takes a dig at Nishikant Dubey after his ‘patak patak ke maarenge’ remark: 'Dubo Dubo ke maarenge'

The simmering Hindi-Marathi language row in Maharashtra escalated on Friday as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray issued a fiery retort to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial "patak patak ke maarenge" (we’ll thrash you mercilessly) remark, stating he didn't respect the Marathi community.

Advertisement

Speaking at a rally in Mira Bhayandar, Thackeray dared Dubey to visit Mumbai, warning, "A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'... You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge" (we’ll drown you in the Mumbai sea).

The MNS chief stated that he will not settle on issues concerning Marathi language and the Maharashtra people. He further stated that those who reside in Maharashtra should “learn Marathi as soon as possible”.

"I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say 'learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi'. In Karnataka, they fight for their language. Even a rickshaw puller knows that the Government is standing behind him over language. Similarly, you be like a pillar and speak in Marathi only. This is what I have come to request all of you," Thackeray said.

Advertisement

'Will not hesitate to shut down schools if Hindi is imposed' He added, “Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that they would make Hindi language compulsory (in schools)... Maharashtra CM is fighting for Hindi. Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools. But instead, you are speaking about making Hindi mandatory. When they tried it once, we had shut down shops, and now we will not hesitate to shut down schools if Hindi is imposed (from Class 1 to 5).”

The four-time MP Nishikant Dubey mentioned about India's diversity, saying that all its people have a deep love for their region and they have a right to shift from one place to the country to another.

"I am saying this again, I stand by my statements. This nation is diverse, and all its people have a strong affection for their region...If Maharashtra is a part of this country, then anyone can be settled anywhere in this country...But they beat up those who are Hindi language speakers...Even today, only 31-32% Marathi speakers live in Mumbai...I accept that Maharashtra has a huge contribution to the economy, I have huge respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Dubey asserted.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra Government has rescinded the government resolutions (GRs) related to the three-language policy, which had introduced Hindi as the third language in primary education. A committee will now be formed to re-examine the policy.

Fadnavis stated that the GRs issued in April concerning the three-language framework in primary schools have been nullified. The first resolution had mandated Hindi as a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5, while the second GR had made it optional.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray jointly led a 'victory rally' to mark the state government's reversal of its decision.