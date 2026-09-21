Raj Thackeray reel row: Pune influencer Mahesh Mote allegedly made to prostrate, do sit-ups and record apology

Social media influencer Mahesh Mote was allegedly humiliated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Pune over a reel that the party claimed mocked MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Mote was allegedly confronted by MNS workers and taken to the party's public relations office, where videos released by MNS leaders showed him with black ink smeared on his face. He was also made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray, perform sit-ups with slippers on his head and record an apology.

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Influencer apologises to Raj Thackeray In the video, Mote is seen in tears as he apologises to Raj Thackeray and MNS workers. With folded hands, he offers an "unconditional" apology and pleads with the workers not to harass him further.

"I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake. Because of this reel, I have found myself in this predicament. I sincerely apologise to the MNS party and to all of you," Mote said in the apology video.

The incident was reportedly linked to a video posted around 15 days earlier. Shubham Jagdale, MNS sub-divisional president for the Hadapsar Assembly constituency, alleged that Mote had used extremely abusive language against Raj Thackeray in the video.

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MNS workers allegedly tracked Mote after return to Pune According to Jagdale, Mote had been in Kerala for around 15-20 days. MNS workers allegedly learnt that he had returned to Pune and was in the Katraj area. They then reached a park in Katraj, apprehended him and brought him to the MNS public relations office.

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Jagdale said Mote was served 'Mahaprasad' at the office, describing it as the party's signature method of responding to remarks against its chief, NDTV reported.

MNS leader calls incident ‘MNS style’ Jagdale later described the episode as "MNS style" and said anyone who insults Raj Thackeray would face the same response.

"We brought him to our office and made him lie down before a portrait of the respected Raj Saheb Thackeray and demanded an apology. In true MNS style, we gave him a fitting reply in our own language - something you might even call 'Mahaprasad'. I believe that if anyone makes such remarks against Raj Saheb Thackeray, MNS will respond in exactly this manner," the MNS leader stated.

Videos of Mote's apology and the alleged incident have since surfaced online. Reports available so far do not establish whether police have registered a case or taken action against the MNS workers involved.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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