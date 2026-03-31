Raja Raghuvanshi is ‘back’: Family of Meghalaya honeymoon murder victim welcomes baby boy, hails it as ‘rebirth’

“Raja Is Back” — Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been "reborn," his family believes, as his elder brother welcomed a baby boy this Sunday.

Raja was murdered on Gyaras, the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight, his family was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying. They added that nine months later, on the same day and at nearly the same time, his elder brother Sachin Raghuvanshi welcomed a son.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, reportedly said the timing was not a coincidence but a divine sign: “God has sent Raja back to us.”

The baby was born on Sunday and brought home on Monday evening.

According to HT, the family celebrated the occasion by decorating their home and placing a sign at the main gate that read “Raja Is Back.” The mother and child were later welcomed in a decorated car.

Who was Raja Raghuvanshi? Raja Raghuvanshi was an Indore-based businessman who was murdered in Meghalaya's Sohra last year. A resident of Madhya Pradesh, Raja was murdered in a secluded area near Wei Sawdong Falls in the Sohra region of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district in May last year.

His decomposed body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2 after a thorough search.

Prime accused and Raja's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi has been in judicial custody, and a court has recently rejected her bail plea, an officer told PTI in February this year.

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Police had said Raja and Sonam, then the newly married couple, had travelled to Meghalaya for a "honeymoon-cum-holiday trip". Sonam was accused of plotting and executing the murder before fleeing the state.

Police sources had indicated that the motive behind the murder was linked to a love triangle and disputes involving financial matters.

Four attempts to kill Raja? Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem had said in a press briefing that the first attempt to kill Raja Raghuvanshi was made in Guwahati, followed by two unsuccessful attempts in Meghalaya’s Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) region. The killers finally succeeded at Weisawdong Falls.

“They wanted to get rid of him in different places earlier. They also wanted to get rid of Raja's body somewhere in Guwahati, but it did not materialise,” Syiem explained.