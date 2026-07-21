Raja Raghuvanshi murder: SC gives two options to accused Sonam — ‘Either we will pass an order on merits or...’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave two options to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the key accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, after the Meghalaya government challenged her bail.

Sonam was granted bail by a Meghalaya trial court, and the bail was upheld by the Meghalaya High Court.

According to news agency ANI, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale told Sonam’s counsel that the Court could either decide the Meghalaya government’s appeal against her bail on merits after hearing her arguments or direct her to surrender for now for witness examination while the Court considers the bail issue.

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“You (Sonam’s counsel) have two options. Either we will pass an order on merits or we will ask you to surrender, let the public witnesses question you - meanwhile we will decide the matter on merits (on bail),” the Court verbally observed.

Sonam’s counsel sought time to obtain instructions and informed the Court that he would respond by Thursday.

During the hearing, the Court also questioned Sonam’s conduct after the incident and sought an explanation on the allegation that Sonam did not raise the ground that the “grounds of arrest” were not provided to her earlier.

Opposing Sonam’s bail, the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Meghalaya government, argued that Sonam had voluntarily surrendered before the police and could not subsequently challenge her arrest on the grounds that the grounds of arrest were not furnished. He submitted that any omission in the arrest memo was merely a clerical error.

“If the arrested accused is caught red-handed, no reason to provide grounds of arrest. If a person surrenders, then the arrested person cannot use the ground that the grounds of arrest are not provided. If the accused herself comes to the police, no reason for the police to arrest”, Mehta submitted.

What happened on July 9? While hearing the matter on July 9, the apex court said it might refer to a larger bench the legal question whether the mere mention of a wrong statutory section in an arrest memo, specifically a typographical error, was sufficient to invalidate an arrest and grant bail to the accused in the case.

The top court had also indicated that it would closely examine whether the high court was justified in granting bail to Raghuvanshi on the grounds that the arrest memo contained a typographical error.

On July 3, another bench of the top court had refused to stay the high court order granting bail.

The solicitor general, on July 9, raised the question whether the mere mention of a wrong statutory section in an arrest memo, specifically a typographical error, was sufficient to invalidate an arrest and grant bail in the "shocking" murder case.

The high court had upheld Raghuvanshi's bail on the grounds that the police failed to supply proper written grounds of arrest, noting a "total non-application of a judicious mind" because the memo cited Section 403 (which does not exist in the context) instead of Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The solicitor general had argued that the error was purely clerical.

On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court upheld a trial court order granting bail to the accused.

The high court had dismissed a petition filed by the state seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the trial court on April 27.