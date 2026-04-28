Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam, accused of killing her husband during honeymoon in Meghalaya, gets bail | Video

A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of plotting the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the northeastern state last year.

Her husband had gone missing on May 23 while the couple was on their honeymoon, and his mutilated body was later discovered on June 2 near a waterfall in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam, along with many others comprising her alleged boyfriend, was held in connection with the case.

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"The accused has been granted bail by the court. However, necessary legal procedures are being followed and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law," PTI quoted SP Vivek Syiem as saying.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: What happened recently? Two people arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in the murder case of Raja in Meghalaya’s Sohra last year were not named in the fresh chargesheet, as the allegations against them could not be proven during the investigation, police said in February.

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The two accused, Balbir Ahirbar and Lokendra Singh Tomar, had been taken into custody on suspicion of destroying evidence linked to the case and are currently out on bail, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem had said. He added that while the arrests were made based on suspicion, the detailed probe did not substantiate the allegations against them.

"The final report found that they had no role whatsoever, which led to their dismissal in the case, and hence their names were not included in the chargesheet," Syiem informed PTI.

He said the police have submitted a second chargesheet in the case, in which only one of the three people earlier arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence has been included.

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Raja Raghuvanshi murder case Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi got married on May 11, 2025, and left Indore for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. On May 22, the couple reached Mawlakhiat village near Cherrapunji (Sohra) and trekked nearly 3,000 steps down to the well-known double-decker living root bridge at Nongriat, where they stayed overnight.

The following morning, on May 23, they checked out of the homestay and started their journey back toward Mawlakhiat. After leaving Nongriat, no one reported seeing the couple in person, and all contact with them was lost later that day.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly killed in May last year in a remote area near Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya’s Sohra region of East Khasi Hills district.

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His decomposed body was later found in a deep gorge on June 2 following an extensive search operation. Police had said that Raja and his wife Sonam, who were newly married at the time, had travelled to Meghalaya for what was described as a honeymoon-cum-holiday trip.

Investigators accused Sonam of planning and carrying out the murder before fleeing the state. According to PTI citing police sources, the crime was believed to be linked to a love triangle as well as financial disputes. The accused were also alleged to have tried to destroy evidence and dispose of the body in an attempt to cover up the crime.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X