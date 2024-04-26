News
Raja Ravi Varma's ₹20-cr ‘Mohini’ steals the show at Pundole's auction
SummaryThe past year has been one of the best for Indian art pieces, with over a dozen works selling at multi-crore price tags. At the auction, an artwork by Sayed Haider Raza ‘Bindu Peace’ sold for ₹4.6 crore, against the pre-auction estimate of ₹1.5-2.5 crore.
A fine art sale organized by Mumbai-based auction house Pundole’s featuring 71 pieces elicited a strong response from connoisseurs and investors alike, with a Raja Ravi Varma classic fetching nearly ₹20 crore.
