Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Raja Ravi Varma's 20-cr ‘Mohini’ steals the show at Pundole's auction

Raja Ravi Varma's ₹20-cr ‘Mohini’ steals the show at Pundole's auction

Varuni Khosla

The past year has been one of the best for Indian art pieces, with over a dozen works selling at multi-crore price tags. At the auction, an artwork by Sayed Haider Raza ‘Bindu Peace’ sold for 4.6 crore, against the pre-auction estimate of 1.5-2.5 crore.

Raja Ravi Varma's Mohini, the top-seller at the auction, sold for a staggering 19.55 crore.

A fine art sale organized by Mumbai-based auction house Pundole’s featuring 71 pieces elicited a strong response from connoisseurs and investors alike, with a Raja Ravi Varma classic fetching nearly 20 crore.

A fine art sale organized by Mumbai-based auction house Pundole’s featuring 71 pieces elicited a strong response from connoisseurs and investors alike, with a Raja Ravi Varma classic fetching nearly 20 crore.

All 71 lots, including from the personal collection of designer Pinakin Patel, found new homes, fetching a total 82.72 crore, split into a hammer price of 71.93 crore and the remainder as premium that buyers pay as commission to the auctineer.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

All 71 lots, including from the personal collection of designer Pinakin Patel, found new homes, fetching a total 82.72 crore, split into a hammer price of 71.93 crore and the remainder as premium that buyers pay as commission to the auctineer.

Interestingly, about half the paintings in this sale were works on paper, yet no piece was sold for less than 1 crore. Artworks on paper typically command a lower value than those on a canvas by the same artist, as the former are more difficult to protect from damage.

Raja Ravi Varma's "Mohini", the top-seller at the auction, sold for a staggering 19.55 crore, exceeding its pre-sale estimate of 15 crore, once again reinforcing his popularity among art collectors. Other notable sales included ‘Untitled’ by Nasreen Mohamedi, which fetched 12.65 crore, against an estimate of just 3 crore. This significant difference between the estimated and realised price suggests a growing appetite for art in India. In the last year or so, Indian art has generated a lot of interest from high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals who see it as a profitable investment option.

“The results of Thursday's ‘white-glove’ sale show the depth of the market at all price points. We achieved a world record auction price for a rare canvas by Nasreen Mohamedi, and saw extremely strong prices achieved for several other women artists including Anjolie Ela Menon, Pilloo Pochkhanwala, Zarina Hashmi and B. Prabha. All the works offered by the collector and aesthete Pinakin Patel were eagerly bid on by both old and new collectors from home and overseas," Dadiba Pundole, owner of the eponymous auction house, told Mint. "A small sculpture by Adi Davierwalla set a new benchmark for a maquette by the artist. Overall, the sale reflects the strength of India’s growing economy and expanding buyer base."

A white-glove sale refers to an auction where all lots or items on the block are sold.

The past year has been one of the best for Indian art pieces, with over a dozen works selling at multi-crore price tags. At the auction, an artwork by Sayed Haider Raza ‘Bindu Peace’ sold for 4.6 crore, against the pre-auction estimate of 1.5-2.5 crore. Three Maqbool Fida Husain works also sold for a cumulative 13.45 crore, the gallery’s results showed.

Independent art critic Uma Nair said that this sale reaffirmed Varma's place in Indian art's history. “Years ago, MF Husain protested against art critic Geeta Kapur curating works of Varma's in a show at Glenbarra Art Museum. But this auction gives him the crown and personifies his brilliance from a time period when moderinsm wasn't recognised," she said.

In a recent Christie’s New York auction concluded in March for South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art, Francis Newton Souza's artwork "The Lovers" sold for about 40 crore, including buyer's premium, setting a new global benchmark for the artist.

In separate auctions, two paintings by Raza fetched a combined 86 crore. One painting, "Kallisté," sold for $5,619,900 (around 46 crore) at Sotheby's, while the second, "Paysage Agreste," was sold for €4.75 million (around 40 crore) at the Métayer-Mermoz auction house in France.

In late 2023, Raza's piece "Gestation" set a record, selling for 51.75 crore (including commissions) at a Pundole's auction. Although this achievement was briefly surpassed earlier this year by Amrita Sher-Gil's "The Story Teller," which fetched 61.8 crore, Raza's consecutive high-value sales underscore his enduring impact on the Indian art market.

At another recent Sotheby's auction, an important work by Bhupen Khakhar titled "Hatha Yogi" sold for $1,814,500 ( 15 crore).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni is an Assistant Editor at Mint. She writes engaging and informative stories on luxury brands, hospitality news, business of sports, business of advertising and marketing, gaming, tourism and travel, and the business of alcohol. She is skilled in communication, research, and analysis. Varuni is passionate about covering the latest trends and developments in the lifestyle and business sectors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.