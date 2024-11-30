New Delhi, November 30, 2024: ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.’ — the world’s first musical on Shri Krishna’s journey — receives a grand reception on its opening night in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium, setting the stage for an unforgettable run of shows. The auditorium, packed with an enthusiastic audience, bureaucrats and renowned influential figures of the city was joined by Bollywood celebrities, Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, adding an extra touch of glamour to the evening. Conceptualized and brought to life by the visionary Dhanraj Nathwani, the show enchanted the audience with an unprecedented portrayal of the magnanimity and grace of Shri Krishna, enveloping the venue in a wave of emotions. The grand musical theatrical that arrived in Delhi, after a stellar run at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) Grand Theatre, will continue to enthral the audience in the national capital until December 8. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani presents the musical masterpiece, which seamlessly blends rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring live music in a way that has never been showcased before. The timeless leelas of Shri Krishna’s journey have been peened down by renowned screenwriter Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi and directed by seasoned musical theatre expert Shruti Sharma. From Vrindavan to Mathura and Vraj to Dwarka, over 180 artists have brought this musical to life with their electrifying performances. The 20 original soundtracks by Sachin-Jigar, blending Western symphonic elements from Budapest with Indian classical music, enhance the production’s allure. Omung Kumar’s intricate production design, and the mesmerizing choreography of Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna, make the show visually striking and truly immersive. The show is creatively produced by Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, both seasoned veterans in music and theatre, while National Award-winning writer Raam Mori has meticulously contributed to the project's in-depth story research. Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work in iconic Indian films, has designed over 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes to bring mythical characters to life. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR