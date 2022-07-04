Rajamouli on his next dream project and Bollywood vs south film industry

Luckily as a director I didn’t face any flops, but before I became a director, we produced a film where my Dad was the director in 1996, or something. For my father to direct and produce the film he had to stop his work as a story writer. Whatever he has earned until now he put into that film and during the course of the filming -- because he can’t work as a storyteller -- there is no more income, there is only expenditure. We put everything into it and the film bombed, horrendously bombed. There was no second day for the film it bombed so badly, and suddenly there was no money. That was very bad phase in our life.

