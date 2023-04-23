A total of 12 children were rescued after a fire broke out at Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan on Saturday night, said officials, adding that the incident took place at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward of the varsity.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Mahendra Damor, medical superintendent of the college said that the fire was doused by three fire tenders, and 12 children were rescued.

"A fire broke out at the NICU ward of Dungarpur Medical College. Around twelve children were rescued. The fire was doused by 3 fire tenders," he said.

Fire Safety Officer Babulal Chaudhary said that the fire occurred in the newborn war, but the fire team was able to evacuate the children.

"We got the information from the hospital about the fire incident in the newborn ward. I went with my team along with three vehicles. There was smoke, but we doused off the fire and safely evacuated the children," the fire department official said.

Another fire incident was reported in Rajasthan's Udaipur at a restaurant in the Gulab Bagh area on Saturday night, the officials said as quoted by news agency ANI.

After the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, they said, adding that no casualties have been reported.