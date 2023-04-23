Rajasthan: 12 children rescued from Dungarpur Medical College's fire incident1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Fire Safety Officer Babulal Chaudhary said that the fire occurred in the newborn war, but the fire team was able to evacuate the children.
A total of 12 children were rescued after a fire broke out at Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan on Saturday night, said officials, adding that the incident took place at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward of the varsity.
