Rajasthan: 18-year-old student commits suicide in Kota, 22nd case this year
In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old student in Rajasthan's Kota died by suicide on Tuesday night, reported India Today.
This is August's fourth incident and 22nd in 2023, that has brought the student deaths in the entrance coaching hub to the spotlight.
Identified as Valmiki Jangid from Bihar’s Gaya, the student was studying in a coaching institute for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination for admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
Since 2022, Jangid was staying at Kota’s Mahavir Nagar area.
With this suicide, concerns have been raised over the mental health of students in Kota and other places in India. Despite the state government announcing several steps to address including a helpline for students in Kota, there has been a rise in a number of these cases.
