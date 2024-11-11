Outraged by an incident of rape and murder of a girl belonging to the Meena community, two men climbed a mobile tower in Jaipur on Monday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Efforts are underway to bring down the two men safely.

Lalit Kumar Sharma, Additional DCP (south), Jaipur, said: "Two men have climbed up the tower. We have also come to know that they have some demands into the Dimple Meena murder case. Communication with them is underway and efforts are underway to bring them down."

In May, 10-year-old deaf and mute girl Dimple Meena was found in a half-burnt condition in Karauli.

After first aid, she was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. The family members suspected that she was burnt after rape. However, rape was not confirmed in the investigation. She died on May 20 during treatment. The postmortem report confirmed that she was poisoned.

The minor girl was doused in petrol and burned alive.

The girl's father had submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate addressed to the Chief Minister, demanding immediate arrest and stringent action against the culprits.

The police had arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle in this case.

In September, leaders of ruling BJP and Congress in Rajasthan had met state minister Kirodi Lal Meena demanding CBI probe into the case.

Dissatisfied with the police probe in the matter, members of the Meena community had urged the minister to take up the matter with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.