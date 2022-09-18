Rajasthan: 2 percent reservation to sportsmen in government jobs1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 06:37 AM IST
CM Ashok Gehlot said the state government has taken continuous decisions in the interest of sports and players
Speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics at Nainwan, Bundi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that there will be two percent reservations in government jobs for sportspersons in the state.