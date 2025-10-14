Rajasthan: 20 people killed as bus bursts into flames in Jaisalmer, says Ashok Gehlot

20 people have died after a fire engulfed a bus travelling from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, as per former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

There is no official confirmation of the death toll yet.

Police said the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. On the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway, smoke began emerging from the rear portion.

The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, police said.

The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.

District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives, saying, "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims."

"May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support," he said.

Gehlot has also condoled the loss of lives in the incident in a social media post.

In his post in Hindi, Gehlot said, "The loss of 20 lives in a fire on a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur is heartbreaking. The news of this tragedy is deeply disturbing."

"I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at His feet and for speedy recovery of the injured," he also said.