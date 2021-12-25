A total of 21 new cases of Covid-19 variant Omicron were reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total tally to 43, the state health department said.

The country recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally 415, the Centre's data suggested earlier. A total of 115 people have recovered from the infection to date.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (108), followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Rajasthan (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34), and Karnataka (31).

States like Haryana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh have reported 4 cases each; Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal 3 each, Uttar Pradesh (2), and Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh on each.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload jumped to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 77,032 comprising 0.22% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020.

