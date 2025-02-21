Six Congress MLAs from Rajasthan are going to spend a night in assembly after their suspension following uproar over 'dadi' Indira Gandhi remark by minister in the assembly on Friday.

The MLAs have been suspended for the remainder of the budget session.

According to reports, blankets and mattress were brought to Rajasthan assembly fo the MLAs.

"In the 2023-24 budget of also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi," said Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot while answering a question regarding hostels for working women, reported PTI.

MLAs who are suspended Laxmangarh MLA and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain, Hakim Ali and Sanjay Kumar, are among those suspended.

Protest by Congress Dotasara demanded that the statement be expunged and the minister should apologise.

The Congress MLAs also stormed to the well, raising slogans and demanded an apology from the minister.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said there was nothing unparliamentary about the word ‘dadi’, reported PTI.

Congress MLAs enter well When Congress MLAs started entering the well, the House was adjourned for half an hour during the Question Hour. Later when the House proceedings resumed, Congress leaders continued sloganeering and the speaker announced the adjournment of the House till 2 pm.

Chief whip demands suspension Stating that the speed and intention with which they moved towards the chair and the incident of reaching close to the Speaker is definitely condemnable and not a pardonable crime, government chief whip Jogeshwar Garg demanded that the six Congress members be suspended.

The house passed the proposal by voice vote following which the speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the house until 11 am on February 24.

Dostara slams government Dotasra said on 'X', "Rajasthan will not tolerate the insult of Indira ji.

BJP minister Avinash Gehlot who commented on former prime minister Indira Gandhi should apologise."