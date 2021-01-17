Rajasthan: 6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire in Jalore district

Six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries after a private bus caught fire after coming in contact with an electric wire in Maheshpur of Jalore district late on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 10.30 pm yesterday near district headquarters, Chagan Lal Goyal, Jalore Additional District Collector said.

The bus was travelling from Mandore to Beawar. As per reports, the driver of the bus mistakenly got waylaid and veered towards Maheshpura village in Jalore, where the bus came in contact with the electric cable and caught fire.

The driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot, while the four persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital.

"Seven persons among the 17 injured have been referred to a Jodhpur hospital. However, the driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot while four succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital," Goyal said.

