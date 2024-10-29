Rajasthan news: 12 dead as bus rams into part of flyover in Sikar, CM Bhajanlal Sharma says ‘I pray to Lord Shri Ram…’

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Rajasthan news: Police said the reason behind the accident is being investigated.
At least 12 people died and more than 30 people were injured after a bus crashed into the wing wall of a flyover in Lakshmangarh in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Five women were said to be among those who lost their lives in the accident.

Inspector General Satyendra Choudhary said, “Twelve people have lost their lives. A few of those who are injured are referred to Jaipur and others are getting treatment at SK Hospital, Sikar. Proper treatment is being given to those injured.”

The Superintendent of SK Hospital in Sikar, Mahendra Khichad also said that 12 people lost their lives. “Seven 7 people died in Laxmangarh. Five people lost their lives while receiving treatment in the hospital out of 37 patients who were admitted to the hospital...”

District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav told news agency PTI that a private bus coming from Salasar to Laxmangarh rammed into a part of the flyover in Laxmangarh while taking a turn.

He informed that more than 36 people were injured in the accident.

Police said the reason behind the accident is being investigated.

Rajasthan CM expresses condolences

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, he said, “The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased.”

"The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls in his feet and grant speedy recovery to the injured," the CM said in an X post.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 05:44 PM IST
