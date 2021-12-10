All the 9 Omicron-infected patients from Jaipur have now tested negative for the virus and following which, they were discharged from the RUHS Hospital, official said.

They are completely healthy and asymptomatic. Their blood, CT scan and other tests are normal. The doctors advised them to remain in home quarantine for seven days, state health department informed on Friday.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena asserted that that the department was quite alert and vigilant since the news of the new variant surfaced.

"After the report of genome sequencing, the treatment was started by admitting the infected persons to RUHS. Besides this, tracking and tracing of all the people who came in contact with the infected patients were started," Meena said.

Of the nine patients, four were discharged in the afternoon and the remaining five were discharged in the evening after the reports came negative.

Omicron's transmissibility is higher than Delta, but not as deadly

Transmissibility of the Omicron variant is high but it is not as deadly as the Delta variant, said Sawai Man Singh Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari.

"Research on the Omicron variant is currently underway. This infection spreads fast, but it is not fatal as the Delta variant. It will have less effect when both doses of the COVID vaccines are taken."

Earlier on Sunday, the health department informed that a total of nine cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Samples of 34 people (of the family that came from South Africa and the people they came in contact with) were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron, said the health department. The remaining 25 people had tested negative.

(With inputs from agencies)

