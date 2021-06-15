The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced some relaxations in ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the infection transmission. Now, all government and private offices with more than 10 employees can function with 50 per cent staff capacity following COVID protocol. Restaurants have been permitted to function with 50 with sitting capacity.

Also Read | Novavax vaccine efficacy data promising, clinical trials in India in advanced stage

The government has announced weekend curfew from Saturday 5 pm to Monday 5 am. Also, the state will observe curfew between 5 pm and 5 am every day, according to news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the state reported 172 Covid infection cases and 1006 recoveries, which brought down the number of total active cases in the state to 5619.

From April 21 to May 15, Rajasthan's daily count was between 10,000 to 15,000. However, the infection cases started declining after May 15. So far, the state has recorded over 9.5 lakh Covid cases and 8,856 deaths.

Relaxations announced on June 7

On June 7, the state modified its guidelines and permitted government and private offices to open till 4 pm with 50 per cent of staff presence. It said parks would be open from 5 am to 8 am, and shops and commercial establishments of permitted categories would be open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.

Operation of roadways and private buses have been allowed from June 10. But city bus and mini bus services running within the city has been prohibited.

Private vehicles have been allowed from 5 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

The government also said that the passengers coming from outside the state will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The state allowed work in all industries and units related to construction so prevent migration of workers. It also permitted shops dealing in agricultural inputs and equipment, fruits, vegetables and flowers, and mandis from 6 am to 4 pm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.