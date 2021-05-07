As coronavirus infection count breaches all records, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a two-week lockdown across the state between 10 and 24 May.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the move after a virtual meeting on Thursday night. He said a "strict lockdown" will be in force from 5 am on 10 May.

Further, the government has prohibited the conduct of any wedding functions till 31 May. Advance booking amount already given to marriage gardens, bands etc. will be either returned or adjusted later, the government said.

However, weddings in courts or at home in the presence of a maximum of 11 people are permitted. The family that is organising the wedding will have to submit details at covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in.

In addition to this, with Covid-19 spreading in rural areas, the work of MNREGA will also be postponed.

Here's a list of all key decisions:

All religious places will remain closed during the lockdown.

Barring emergency vehicles, no other vehicle, both private and public transport, will be permitted.

Inter and intra-state movement of goods and commodities will be permitted.

All intra-state travels between districts, cities and villages will be barred.

Those coming from outside the state will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report. In case there is no negative report, the person will be quarantined for 15 days.

In order to prevent the migration of workers, they will be permitted in factories and special buses will be operated for the workers of factories/construction sites.

Shops that have been permitted to open as per the earlier guidelines will continue to open.

The medical departments will issue separate guidelines regarding attendants caring for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Many restrictions were already in force in the state under 'Red Alert Public Discipline Fortnight' which have been made stringent on the basis of the suggestions given by the group of five ministers during the meeting.

Several other states have taken similar measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases dangerously increase in the ongoing second wave.

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 17,532 new cases, 16,044 recoveries and 161 deaths, the state health department informed.

The total cases now stands at 7,02,568, including 4,99,376 recoveries, 5,182 deaths and 1,98,010 active cases.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced a special package for the setting up of medical oxygen production plants with various incentives and facilities in an effort to overcome the medical oxygen shortage caused by the pandemic.













