The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday said it has arrested an Enforcement Directorate official and his associate for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹15 lakh to settle a matter related to a chit fund case, reported PTI.

The two officials arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, an enforcement officer posted in Manipur, and his associate Babulal Meena—a junior assistant in the Mundawar Sub Registrar Office, the Rajasthan ACB said adding that the two were caught while taking the money.

The ACB is searching the premises of the ED inspector, reported NDTV

Rajasthan ACB Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshy told The Indian Express that a person had lodged a complaint that Naval Kishore Meena, an Enforcement Directorate Officer posted in Imphal, had been demanding a bribe of ₹17 lakh lieu of not attaching his property in Imphal and for not arresting him in a chit fund case.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team nabbed Meena and his associate Babulal while accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh, the ADG added.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has said that it will initiate a probe against the officer, PTI reported citing sources.

Earlier, the central enforcement agency had on October 30 questioned Vaibhav—son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot— in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister had slammed the ED action, calling it a political vendetta.

"Central agencies have no credibility now. It is a worrying situation. This is not about my son or the state Congress president. Aatank macha rakha hai desh mein (they have spread terror in the country)," NDTV reported Gehlot as saying.

