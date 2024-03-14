The Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan on Thursday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The decision to hike the dearness allowance by 4% was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in Jaipur on Thursday evening.

"From 1st January 2024, dearness allowance will be hiked by 4%, bringing it to 50%. Earlier, state government employees and pensioners were given a 46% dearness allowance. We have hiked it by 4%. This decision will benefit around 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners...," he said.