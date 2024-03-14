Rajasthan approves 4% hike in Dearness Allowance for state govt employees, pensioners ahead of Lok Sabha polls
The Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan on Thursday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“The 4% hike in dearness allowance will put an additional burden of about ₹1,640 crore on the state government annually", the chief minister added.
"Everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust...Our government, dedicated to good governance, has increased the dearness allowance of state employees by 4%, this will benefit 8 lakh employees and 4 lakh 40 thousand pensioners," Sharma posted on X ( formerly known as Twitter) in Hindi.
Our state employees, symbols of hard work, will benefit from this decision. 'Modi ji's guarantee' is a guarantee of the welfare of the people and our government is continuously moving forward on this path of public service," he added.
Apart from this, the state government also cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2%. This is an added bonanza for the people of Rajasthan as the Central Government has also announced a price cut of ₹2 in the price of petrol and diesel from Friday.
