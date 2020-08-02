Rajasthan approves more reservation for backward classes in judicial service

Rajasthan approves more reservation for backward classes in judicial service1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 07:45 PM IST
The Rajasthan government has approved 5% reservation to the 'more backward classes', in the state judicial service
RAJASTHAN : The Rajasthan government has approved 5% reservation to the 'more backward classes', including Gurjars, in the state judicial service, according to a statement.
The government has amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide 5% reservation in place of 1%, an official statement said.
Candidates belonging to the more backward classes have been demanding amendment in the judicial service rules for a long time so that they can get 5% reservation in the state judicial service instead of 1%.
The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
