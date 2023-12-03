comScore
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 winners list: Who won it for Congress, BJP, BSP? Full list of winning candidates

 Livemint

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 took place on November 25, with one constituency's election postponed due to the death of a Congress leader. Exit polls suggested a close contest, with neither BJP nor Congress projected to secure a clear majority.

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a selfie with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a roadshow ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 took place on November 25 to elect 199 of the 200 candidates. Gurmeet Singh Kooner, the Congress leader from Rajasthan and MLA of Karanpur, passed away a week before the scheduled polls in the state. The election for the constituency has been postponed. Out of 200 seats, a majority requires 101 seats.

Exit polls for Rajasthan's 2023 Assembly suggested a close contest. Some predicted the BJP might replace Congress, continuing the state's trend of alternating power. Yet, a combined analysis hinted at a possible hung assembly, with neither party achieving a clear majority. The BJP and Congress were neck-and-neck, with the BJP possibly securing 91-92 seats and the Congress 93-94.

Diverse exit polls present varied outcomes. ABP-CVoter forecast 94-114 seats for BJP and 71-91 for Congress. Jan Ki Baat predicted a BJP win with 100-122 seats. Axis My India and Chankaya indicated a close BJP-Congress race. Times Now-ETG alone foresaw a Congress majority with 108-128 seats.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is winning in 100 seats and Congress in 68.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Who's leading/trailing?

CONSTITUENCYLEADING CANDIDATEPARTYTRAILING CANDIDATEPARTY
Adarsh NagarRAFEEK KHANIndian National Congress iRAVI KUMAR NAYYARBharatiya Janata Party i
AhoreSAROJ CHOUDHARYIndian National Congress iCHHAGAN SINGH RAJPUROHITBharatiya Janata Party i
Ajmer North    
Ajmer SouthDR. DROPDI KOLIIndian National Congress iANITA BHADELBharatiya Janata Party i
Alwar RuralTikaram JullyIndian National Congress iJairam JatavBharatiya Janata Party i
Alwar UrbanSANJAY SHARMABharatiya Janata Party iAJAY AGARWALIndian National Congress i
AmberPRASHANT SHARMAIndian National Congress iSATISH POONIABharatiya Janata Party i
AntaKANWARLALBharatiya Janata Party iPRAMOD JAINIndian National Congress i
AnupgarhSHIMLA DEVIIndian National Congress iSANTOSH BAWRIBharatiya Janata Party i
AsindJabbar Singh SankhalaBharatiya Janata Party iHagamilal MewaraIndian National Congress i
AspurUmesh MeenaBharat Adivasi Party iRakesh RoatIndian National Congress i
BagidoraMAHENDRA JEET SINGH MALVIYAIndian National Congress iJAIKRISHN PATELBharat Adivasi Party i
BagruKAILASH CHAND VERMABharatiya Janata Party iGANGA DEVIIndian National Congress i
Bali    
Bamanwas    
BandikuiGAJRAJ KHATANAIndian National Congress iBHAGCHAND TANKDABharatiya Janata Party i
BansurShakuntala RawatIndian National Congress iRohitash KumarAazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) i
BanswaraARJUN SINGH BAMANIYAIndian National Congress iDHAN SINGH RAWATBharatiya Janata Party i
Baran AtruRADHEYSHYAM BAIRWABharatiya Janata Party iPANACHAND MEGHWALIndian National Congress i
BariJASWANT SINGH GURJARBahujan Samaj Party iGIRRAJ SINGH 'MALINGA'Bharatiya Janata Party
Bari SadriGAUTAM KUMARBharatiya Janata Party iBADRI LAL JATIndian National Congress i
Barmer    
BaseriSUKHRAMBharatiya Janata Party iSANJAY KUMARIndian National Congress i
Bassi    
BayanaDr. RITU BANAWATIndependent iAMAR SINGHIndian National Congress i
BaytooUMMEDA RAM BENIWALRashtriya Loktantrik Party iHARISH CHAUDHARYIndian National Congress i
BeawarPARASMAL JAIN (PANCH)Indian National Congress iSHANKERSINGH RAWATBharatiya Janata Party i
BegunDR. SURESH DHAKARBharatiya Janata Party iGURJAR RAJENDER SINGH BIDHURIIndian National Congress i
BehrorDr. Jaswant Singh YadavBharatiya Janata Party iBaljeet YadavRashtriya Janata Sena i
BhadraBALWAN POONIACommunist Party of India (Marxist) iSANJEEV KUMARBharatiya Janata Party i
BharatpurVIJAY BANSAL (PAPPU BANDA)Bharatiya Janata Party iDR. SUBHASH GARGRashtriya Lok Dal i
BhilwaraVitthal Shankar AwasthiBharatiya Janata Party iAshok Kumar KothariIndependent i
BhimSudarshan Singh Rawat S/o Lakshman SinghIndian National Congress iHarisingh Rawat S/o Panna SinghBharatiya Janata Party i
BhinmalSAMARJIT SINGHIndian National Congress iPOORA RAMBharatiya Janata Party i
BhopalgarhGEETA BARWARIndian National Congress iPUKHRAJ GARGRashtriya Loktantrik Party i
Bikaner EastSiddhi KumariBharatiya Janata Party iYashpal GehlotIndian National Congress i
Bikaner WestJETHANAND VYASBharatiya Janata Party iBULAKI DAS KALLAIndian National Congress i
BilaraARJUN LALBharatiya Janata Party iMOHANLAL KATARIYAIndian National Congress i
BundiHARIMOHAN SHARMAIndian National Congress iASHOK DOGRABharatiya Janata Party i
ChaksuRAMAVTAR BAIRWABharatiya Janata Party iVED PRAKASH SOLANKIIndian National Congress
ChhabraPRATAP SINGH SINGHVIBharatiya Janata Party iKARANSINGHIndian National Congress i
ChittorgarhChandrabhan Singh ChouhanIndependent iSurendra Singh JadawatIndian National Congress i
ChohtanPADMARAMIndian National Congress iADU RAM MEGHWALBharatiya Janata Party i
ChomuDR. SHIKHA MEEL BARALAIndian National Congress iRAM LAL SHARMABharatiya Janata Party i
ChorasiRajkumar RoatBharat Adivasi Party iTarachand BhagoraIndian National Congress i
ChuruHARLAL SAHARANBharatiya Janata Party iRAFIQUE MANDELIAIndian National Congress i
Civil LinesPRATAP SINGH KHACHARIYAVASIndian National Congress iGOPAL SHARMABharatiya Janata Party i
DagKALURAMBharatiya Janata Party iCHETRAJIndian National Congress i
Danta RamgarhGAJANAND KUMAWATBharatiya Janata Party iVIRENDRA SINGHIndian National Congress i
DausaMURARI LAL MEENAIndian National Congress iSHANKAR LAL SHARMABharatiya Janata Party i
DeedwanaCHETAN SINGH CHAUDHARYIndian National Congress iJITENDRA SINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
Deeg-KumherVISHVENDRA SINGHIndian National Congress iDR. SHAILESH SINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
DeganaVIJAYPAL MIRDHAIndian National Congress iAJAY SINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
Deoli-UniaraVijay Singh BainslaBharatiya Janata Party iHarish Chandra MeenaIndian National Congress i
DhariawadKanhaiya lalBharatiya Janata Party iNagrajIndian National Congress i
DhodGORDHANBharatiya Janata Party iPEMA RAMCommunist Party of India (Marxist) i
DholpurRITESH SHARMABahujan Samaj Party iSHOBHARANI KUSHWAHIndian National Congress i
DuduDR. PREM CHAND BAIRWABharatiya Janata Party iBABULAL NAGARIndian National Congress i
DungargarhGIRDHARI LALCommunist Party of India (Marxist) iMANGLARAM GODARAIndian National Congress i
DungarpurKANTILAL ROATBharat Adivasi Party iGANESH GHOGRAIndian National Congress i
ehpurHAKAM ALI KHANIndian National Congress iSHARAWAN CHOUDHARY S/O PREM SINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
GanganagarJAYDEEP BIHANIBharatiya Janata Party iKARUNA ASHOK CHANDAKIndependent i
GangapurRAMKESHIndian National Congress iMANSINGH GURJARBharatiya Janata Party i
GarhiKAILASH CHANDRA MEENABharatiya Janata Party iSHANKARLAL CHARPOTAIndian National Congress i
GhatolASHOK KUMARBharat Adivasi Party iNANALAL NINAMAIndian National Congress i
GogundaPratap Lal BheelBharatiya Janata Party iDr. Mangi Lal GarasiyaIndian National Congress i
Gudha MalaniCOL. SONARAM CHOUDHARYIndian National Congress iKRISHAN KUMAR K.K. VISHNOIBharatiya Janata Party i
HanumangarhAMIT SAHUBharatiya Janata Party iVINOD KUMARIndian National Congress i
Hawa MahalR.R. TIWARIIndian National Congress iBALMUKUNDACHARYBharatiya Janata Party i
HindaunANITA JATAVIndian National Congress iRAJKUMARI JATAVBharatiya Janata Party i
HindoliASHOKIndian National Congress iPRABHU LAL SAINIBharatiya Janata Party i
JahazpurGOPICHAND MEENABharatiya Janata Party iDHIRAJ GURJARIndian National Congress i
JaisalmerCHHOTUSINGHBharatiya Janata Party iRUPARAMIndian National Congress i
JaitaranYOGI LAXMAN NATHIndependent iDILIP CHOUDHARYAazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) i
JaloreRAMILA MEGHWALIndian National Congress iJOGESHWAR GARGBharatiya Janata Party i
Jamwa RamgarhMAHENDRA PAL MEENABharatiya Janata Party iGOPAL LAL MEENAIndian National Congress i
Jayal    
JhadolBabulal KharadiBharatiya Janata Party iHeeralal DarangiIndian National Congress i
JhalrapatanVasundhara RajeBharatiya Janata Party iRamlalIndian National Congress i
JhotwaraABHISHEK CHOUDHARYIndian National Congress iCOL. RAJYAVARDHAN RATHOREBharatiya Janata Party
JhunjhunuBrijendra Singh OlaIndian National Congress iRajendra Singh BhambooIndependent i
JodhpurATUL BHANSALIBharatiya Janata Party iMANISHA PANWARIndian National Congress i
KamanMUKHTYAR AHMADIndependent iZAHIDA KHANIndian National Congress i
KapasanARJUN LAL JINGARBharatiya Janata Party iSHANKAR LAL BERWAIndian National Congress i
KarauliDARSHAN SINGHBharatiya Janata Party iLAKHAN SINGHIndian National Congress i
KathumarRAMESH KHINCHIBharatiya Janata Party iSANJNAIndian National Congress i
KekriSHATRUGHAN GAUTAMBharatiya Janata Party iDR. RAGHU SHARMAIndian National Congress i
KeshoraipatanCHUNNILAL C.L. PREMI BAIRWAIndian National Congress iCHANDRAKANTA MEGHWALBharatiya Janata Party i
KhajuwalaDR VISHWANATH MEGHWALBharatiya Janata Party iGOVINDRAM MEGHWALIndian National Congress i
KhandarJITENDRA KUMAR GOTHWALBharatiya Janata Party iASHOKIndian National Congress i
KhandelaSUBHASH MEELBharatiya Janata Party iMAHADEV SINGHIndian National Congress i
KhanpurSURESH GURJARIndian National Congress iNARENDRA NAGARBharatiya Janata Party i
KherwaraNana Lal AhariBharatiya Janata Party iDr. Dayaram ParmarIndian National Congress i
KhetriDHARMPALBharatiya Janata Party iMANOJ GHUMARIABahujan Samaj Party i
Khinwsar    
Kishan PoleAMIN KAGZIIndian National Congress iCHANDRA MANOHAR BATWARA ADVOCATEBharatiya Janata Party i
KishanganjLALIT MEENABharatiya Janata Party iNIRMALAIndian National Congress i
Kishangarh    
Kishangarh BasRAMHET SINGH YADAVBharatiya Janata Party iDEEPCHAND KHAIRIYAIndian National Congress i
KolayatANSHUMAN SINGH BHATIBharatiya Janata Party iBHANWAR SINGH BHATIIndian National Congress
Kota NorthPRAHLAD GUNJALBharatiya Janata Party iSHANTI DHARIWALIndian National Congress i
Kota SouthSANDEEP SHARMABharatiya Janata Party iRAKHI GAUTAMIndian National Congress i
KotputliRAJENDRA SINGH YADAVIndian National Congress iHANSRAJ PATELBharatiya Janata Party i
KumbhalgarhSurendra Singh RathoreBharatiya Janata Party iYogendra Singh ParmarIndian National Congress i
KushalgarhRAMILA KHADIYAIndian National Congress iBHEEMA BHAIBharatiya Janata Party i
LachhmangarhSUBHASH MAHARIABharatiya Janata Party iGOVIND SINGH DOTASRAIndian National Congress i
LadnunMUKESH BHAKARIndian National Congress iKARNI SINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
LadpuraKALPANA DEVIBharatiya Janata Party iNAIMUDDIN GUDDUIndian National Congress i
Lalsot    
LohawatKISHNA RAM VISHNOIIndian National Congress iGAJENDRA SINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
LuniJOGARAM PATELBharatiya Janata Party iMAHENDRA BISHNOIIndian National Congress i
LunkaransarPRABHUDAYAL SARSWATIndependent iDR. RAJENDRA MOONDIndian National Congress i
MahuwaOMPRAKASH HUDLAIndian National Congress iRAJENDRABharatiya Janata Party i
Makrana    
MalpuraKANHAIYALALBharatiya Janata Party iGHASI LAL CHOUDHARYIndian National Congress i
Malviya NagarKALICHARAN SARAFBharatiya Janata Party iARCHANA SHARMAIndian National Congress i
MandalUDAI LAL BHADANABharatiya Janata Party iRAM LAL JATIndian National Congress i
MandalgarhGOPAL LAL SHARMABharatiya Janata Party iVIVEK DHAKARIndian National Congress i
MandawaKumari Rita ChaudharyIndian National Congress iNarendra KumarBharatiya Janata Party i
Manohar ThanaGOVIND PRASADBharatiya Janata Party iNEMICHAND MEENAIndian National Congress
Marwar JunctionKESARAM CHOUDHARYBharatiya Janata Party iKHUSHVEER SINGHIndian National Congress i
MasudaJASVEER SINGHIndependent iVAJIDBahujan Samaj Party i
MavliKrishnagopal PaliwalBharatiya Janata Party iPushkar Lal DangiIndian National Congress i
MertaLAXMAN RAMBharatiya Janata Party iSHIVRATAN (CHIMAN VALMIKI)Indian National Congress i
MundawarLalit YadavIndian National Congress iManjeet Dharampal ChoudharyBharatiya Janata Party i
NadbaiJAGAT SINGHBharatiya Janata Party iJOGINDER SINGH AWANA S/O GIRWAR SINGHIndian National Congress i
NagarWAJIB ALIIndian National Congress iJAWAHARSINGH BEDHAMBharatiya Janata Party i
NagaurHARENDRA MIRDHAIndian National Congress iJYOTI MIRDHABharatiya Janata Party i
NasirabadRAMSWAROOP LAMBABharatiya Janata Party iSHIVPRAKASH GURJARIndian National Congress i
NathdwaraVISHVARAJ SINGH MEWARBharatiya Janata Party iC. P. JOSHIIndian National Congress i
NawalgarhVikram Singh JakhalBharatiya Janata Party iDr. Rajkumar SharmaIndian National Congress i
NawanVIJAY SINGHBharatiya Janata Party iMAHENDRA CHOUDHARYIndian National Congress i
Neem Ka ThanaSuresh ModiIndian National Congress iPrem Singh BajorBharatiya Janata Party i
NimbaheraSHRICHAND KRIPLANIBharatiya Janata Party iANJANA UDAYALALIndian National Congress i
NiwaiRAM SAHAY VARMA (REGAR)Bharatiya Janata Party iPRASHANT BAIRWAIndian National Congress i
NoharABHISHEK MATORIABharatiya Janata Party iAMIT CHACHANIndian National Congress i
Nokha    
OsianDIVYA MADERNAIndian National Congress iBHERA RAM CHOUDHARY (SIYOL)Bharatiya Janata Party i
PachpadraMADAN PRAJAPATIndian National Congress iTHAN SINGH DOLIRashtriya Loktantrik Party i
PaliBHEEM RAJ BHATIIndian National Congress iGYANCHAND PARAKHBharatiya Janata Party
ParbatsarRAMNIWAS GAWRIYAIndian National Congress iMANSINGH KINSARIYABharatiya Janata Party i
PhalodiPABBA RAM BISHNOIBharatiya Janata Party iPRAKASH CHANDRA CHHANGANIIndian National Congress i
PhuleraVIDHYADHAR SINGHIndian National Congress iNIRMAL KUMAWATBharatiya Janata Party i
PilaniPitram Singh KalaIndian National Congress iRajesh Kumar DahiaBharatiya Janata Party i
PilibangaVINOD KUMARIndian National Congress iDHARMENDRA KUMARBharatiya Janata Party i
Pindwara abuSAMARAMBharatiya Janata Party iLeelaram GrasiyaIndian National Congress i
PipaldaPREMCHAND GOCHARBharatiya Janata Party iCHETAN PATEL KOLANAIndian National Congress i
Pokaran    
Pratapgarh    
Pushkar    
RaisinghnagarSOHAN LAL NAYAKIndian National Congress iBALVIR SINGH LUTHRABharatiya Janata Party i
RajakheraNeerja SharmaBharatiya Janata Party iRohit BohraIndian National Congress i
Rajgarh-LaxmangarhBANNA RAM MEENABharatiya Janata Party iMANGELAL MEENAIndian National Congress i
RajsamandDEEPTI KIRAN MAHESHWARIBharatiya Janata Party iNARAYAN SINGH BHATIIndian National Congress i
Ramganj MandiMadan DilawarBharatiya Janata Party iMahendra RajoriyaIndian National Congress i
RamgarhZUBAIR KHANIndian National Congress iSUKHAVANT SINGHAazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) i
Raniwara    
RatangarhPOOSARAM GODARAIndian National Congress iABHINESH MAHARSHIBharatiya Janata Party i
ReodarJAGSI RAMBharatiya Janata Party iMOTIRAMIndian National Congress i
SadulpurKRISHNA POONIAIndian National Congress iSUMITRA POONIABharatiya Janata Party
SadulshaharGURVEER SINGHBharatiya Janata Party iOM BISHNOIIndependent i
Sagwara    
SaharaLADU LAL PITLIYABharatiya Janata Party iRAJENDRA TRIVEDIIndian National Congress i
SalumberJitesh Kumar MeenaBharat Adivasi Party iRaghuvir Singh MeenaIndian National Congress i
SanchoreSUKHRAM VISHNOIIndian National Congress iJIVA RAM CHOUDHARYIndependent i
SanganerBhajan Lal SharmaBharatiya Janata Party iPushpendra BhardwajIndian National Congress i
SangariaABHIMANYUIndian National Congress iGURDEEP SINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
SangodHEERALAL NAGARBharatiya Janata Party iBHANU PRATAP SINGHIndian National Congress i
SapotraHANSRAJ MEENABharatiya Janata Party iRAMESH CHAND MEENAIndian National Congress i
SardarpuraASHOK GEHLOTIndian National Congress iPROFESSOR DR. MAHENDRA RATHOREBharatiya Janata Party i
SardarshaharANIL KUMAR SHARMAIndian National Congress iRAJKARAN CHOUDHARYIndependent i
Sawai MadhopurKIRODI LALBharatiya Janata Party iASHA MEENA BADOLASIndependent i
ShahpuraMANISH YADAVIndian National Congress iALOK BENIWALIndependent i
Shahpura    
SheoRAVINDRA SINGH BHATIIndependent iFATEH KHANIndependent i
ShergarhBABU SINGH RATHORBharatiya Janata Party iMEENA KANWARIndian National Congress i
SikarTARACHAND DHAYALIndependent iRAJENDRA PAREEKIndian National Congress i
SikraiVIKRAM BANSIWALBharatiya Janata Party iMAMTA BHUPESHIndian National Congress i
SirohiOTA RAM DEWASIBharatiya Janata Party iSANYAM LODHAIndian National Congress i
SiwanaHAMEER SINGH BHAYALBharatiya Janata Party iSUNIL PARIHARIndependent
SojatNIRANJAN ARYAIndian National Congress iSHOBHA CHAUHANBharatiya Janata Party i
SoorsagarDEVENDRA JOSHIBharatiya Janata Party iER. SHAHZAD AIYUB KHANIndian National Congress i
SrimadhopurJHABAR SINGH KHARRABharatiya Janata Party iDEEPENDRA SINGHIndian National Congress i
SujangarhMANOJ KUMARIndian National Congress iSANTOSH MEGHWAL W/O MANOJ KUMARBharatiya Janata Party i
SumerpurJORARAM KUMAWATBharatiya Janata Party iHARISHANKARIndian National Congress i
SurajgarhSharwan Kumar S/O Gokal RamIndian National Congress iSantosh AhalawatBharatiya Janata Party i
SuratgarhDungarram GedarIndian National Congress iRampratap KasaniaBharatiya Janata Party i
TaranagarNARENDRA BUDANIAIndian National Congress iRAJENDRA RATHOREBharatiya Janata Party i
ThanagaziKANTI PRASADIndian National Congress iHEMSINGHBharatiya Janata Party i
TijaraMAHANT BALAK NATHBharatiya Janata Party iIMRAN KHANIndian National Congress i
TodabhimGHANSHYAMIndian National Congress iRAMNIWAS MEENABharatiya Janata Party i
TonkAjit Singh MehtaBharatiya Janata Party iSachin PilotIndian National Congress i
UdaipurTarachand JainBharatiya Janata Party iProf. Gourav VallabhIndian National Congress i
Udaipur RuralPhool Singh MeenaBharatiya Janata Party iDr. Vivek KataraIndian National Congress i
UdaipurwatiSubhkaran ChoudharyBharatiya Janata Party iRajendra Singh Gudha S/O Madho SinghShiv Sena i
VallabhnagarUdailal DangiBharatiya Janata Party iPreeti Gajendra Singh ShaktawatIndian National Congress i
Vidhyadhar NagarDIYA KUMARIBharatiya Janata Party iSITARAM AGARWALIndian National Congress i
ViratnagarKULDEEPBharatiya Janata Party iINDRAJ SINGH GURJARIndian National Congress i
WeirBAHADUR SINGHBharatiya Janata Party iBHAJANLAL JATAVIndian National Congress

Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST
