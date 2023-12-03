Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 took place on November 25 to elect 199 of the 200 candidates. Gurmeet Singh Kooner, the Congress leader from Rajasthan and MLA of Karanpur, passed away a week before the scheduled polls in the state. The election for the constituency has been postponed. Out of 200 seats, a majority requires 101 seats.

Exit polls for Rajasthan's 2023 Assembly suggested a close contest. Some predicted the BJP might replace Congress, continuing the state's trend of alternating power. Yet, a combined analysis hinted at a possible hung assembly, with neither party achieving a clear majority. The BJP and Congress were neck-and-neck, with the BJP possibly securing 91-92 seats and the Congress 93-94.

Diverse exit polls present varied outcomes. ABP-CVoter forecast 94-114 seats for BJP and 71-91 for Congress. Jan Ki Baat predicted a BJP win with 100-122 seats. Axis My India and Chankaya indicated a close BJP-Congress race. Times Now-ETG alone foresaw a Congress majority with 108-128 seats.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is winning in 100 seats and Congress in 68.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Who's leading/trailing?

CONSTITUENCY LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY TRAILING CANDIDATE PARTY Adarsh Nagar RAFEEK KHAN Indian National Congress i RAVI KUMAR NAYYAR Bharatiya Janata Party i Ahore SAROJ CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress i CHHAGAN SINGH RAJPUROHIT Bharatiya Janata Party i Ajmer North Ajmer South DR. DROPDI KOLI Indian National Congress i ANITA BHADEL Bharatiya Janata Party i Alwar Rural Tikaram Jully Indian National Congress i Jairam Jatav Bharatiya Janata Party i Alwar Urban SANJAY SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party i AJAY AGARWAL Indian National Congress i Amber PRASHANT SHARMA Indian National Congress i SATISH POONIA Bharatiya Janata Party i Anta KANWARLAL Bharatiya Janata Party i PRAMOD JAIN Indian National Congress i Anupgarh SHIMLA DEVI Indian National Congress i SANTOSH BAWRI Bharatiya Janata Party i Asind Jabbar Singh Sankhala Bharatiya Janata Party i Hagamilal Mewara Indian National Congress i Aspur Umesh Meena Bharat Adivasi Party i Rakesh Roat Indian National Congress i Bagidora MAHENDRA JEET SINGH MALVIYA Indian National Congress i JAIKRISHN PATEL Bharat Adivasi Party i Bagru KAILASH CHAND VERMA Bharatiya Janata Party i GANGA DEVI Indian National Congress i Bali Bamanwas Bandikui GAJRAJ KHATANA Indian National Congress i BHAGCHAND TANKDA Bharatiya Janata Party i Bansur Shakuntala Rawat Indian National Congress i Rohitash Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) i Banswara ARJUN SINGH BAMANIYA Indian National Congress i DHAN SINGH RAWAT Bharatiya Janata Party i Baran Atru RADHEYSHYAM BAIRWA Bharatiya Janata Party i PANACHAND MEGHWAL Indian National Congress i Bari JASWANT SINGH GURJAR Bahujan Samaj Party i GIRRAJ SINGH 'MALINGA' Bharatiya Janata Party Bari Sadri GAUTAM KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party i BADRI LAL JAT Indian National Congress i Barmer Baseri SUKHRAM Bharatiya Janata Party i SANJAY KUMAR Indian National Congress i Bassi Bayana Dr. RITU BANAWAT Independent i AMAR SINGH Indian National Congress i Baytoo UMMEDA RAM BENIWAL Rashtriya Loktantrik Party i HARISH CHAUDHARY Indian National Congress i Beawar PARASMAL JAIN (PANCH) Indian National Congress i SHANKERSINGH RAWAT Bharatiya Janata Party i Begun DR. SURESH DHAKAR Bharatiya Janata Party i GURJAR RAJENDER SINGH BIDHURI Indian National Congress i Behror Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav Bharatiya Janata Party i Baljeet Yadav Rashtriya Janata Sena i Bhadra BALWAN POONIA Communist Party of India (Marxist) i SANJEEV KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party i Bharatpur VIJAY BANSAL (PAPPU BANDA) Bharatiya Janata Party i DR. SUBHASH GARG Rashtriya Lok Dal i Bhilwara Vitthal Shankar Awasthi Bharatiya Janata Party i Ashok Kumar Kothari Independent i Bhim Sudarshan Singh Rawat S/o Lakshman Singh Indian National Congress i Harisingh Rawat S/o Panna Singh Bharatiya Janata Party i Bhinmal SAMARJIT SINGH Indian National Congress i POORA RAM Bharatiya Janata Party i Bhopalgarh GEETA BARWAR Indian National Congress i PUKHRAJ GARG Rashtriya Loktantrik Party i Bikaner East Siddhi Kumari Bharatiya Janata Party i Yashpal Gehlot Indian National Congress i Bikaner West JETHANAND VYAS Bharatiya Janata Party i BULAKI DAS KALLA Indian National Congress i Bilara ARJUN LAL Bharatiya Janata Party i MOHANLAL KATARIYA Indian National Congress i Bundi HARIMOHAN SHARMA Indian National Congress i ASHOK DOGRA Bharatiya Janata Party i Chaksu RAMAVTAR BAIRWA Bharatiya Janata Party i VED PRAKASH SOLANKI Indian National Congress Chhabra PRATAP SINGH SINGHVI Bharatiya Janata Party i KARANSINGH Indian National Congress i Chittorgarh Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan Independent i Surendra Singh Jadawat Indian National Congress i Chohtan PADMARAM Indian National Congress i ADU RAM MEGHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party i Chomu DR. SHIKHA MEEL BARALA Indian National Congress i RAM LAL SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party i Chorasi Rajkumar Roat Bharat Adivasi Party i Tarachand Bhagora Indian National Congress i Churu HARLAL SAHARAN Bharatiya Janata Party i RAFIQUE MANDELIA Indian National Congress i Civil Lines PRATAP SINGH KHACHARIYAVAS Indian National Congress i GOPAL SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party i Dag KALURAM Bharatiya Janata Party i CHETRAJ Indian National Congress i Danta Ramgarh GAJANAND KUMAWAT Bharatiya Janata Party i VIRENDRA SINGH Indian National Congress i Dausa MURARI LAL MEENA Indian National Congress i SHANKAR LAL SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party i Deedwana CHETAN SINGH CHAUDHARY Indian National Congress i JITENDRA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Deeg-Kumher VISHVENDRA SINGH Indian National Congress i DR. SHAILESH SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Degana VIJAYPAL MIRDHA Indian National Congress i AJAY SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Deoli-Uniara Vijay Singh Bainsla Bharatiya Janata Party i Harish Chandra Meena Indian National Congress i Dhariawad Kanhaiya lal Bharatiya Janata Party i Nagraj Indian National Congress i Dhod GORDHAN Bharatiya Janata Party i PEMA RAM Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Dholpur RITESH SHARMA Bahujan Samaj Party i SHOBHARANI KUSHWAH Indian National Congress i Dudu DR. PREM CHAND BAIRWA Bharatiya Janata Party i BABULAL NAGAR Indian National Congress i Dungargarh GIRDHARI LAL Communist Party of India (Marxist) i MANGLARAM GODARA Indian National Congress i Dungarpur KANTILAL ROAT Bharat Adivasi Party i GANESH GHOGRA Indian National Congress i ehpur HAKAM ALI KHAN Indian National Congress i SHARAWAN CHOUDHARY S/O PREM SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Ganganagar JAYDEEP BIHANI Bharatiya Janata Party i KARUNA ASHOK CHANDAK Independent i Gangapur RAMKESH Indian National Congress i MANSINGH GURJAR Bharatiya Janata Party i Garhi KAILASH CHANDRA MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party i SHANKARLAL CHARPOTA Indian National Congress i Ghatol ASHOK KUMAR Bharat Adivasi Party i NANALAL NINAMA Indian National Congress i Gogunda Pratap Lal Bheel Bharatiya Janata Party i Dr. Mangi Lal Garasiya Indian National Congress i Gudha Malani COL. SONARAM CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress i KRISHAN KUMAR K.K. VISHNOI Bharatiya Janata Party i Hanumangarh AMIT SAHU Bharatiya Janata Party i VINOD KUMAR Indian National Congress i Hawa Mahal R.R. TIWARI Indian National Congress i BALMUKUNDACHARY Bharatiya Janata Party i Hindaun ANITA JATAV Indian National Congress i RAJKUMARI JATAV Bharatiya Janata Party i Hindoli ASHOK Indian National Congress i PRABHU LAL SAINI Bharatiya Janata Party i Jahazpur GOPICHAND MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party i DHIRAJ GURJAR Indian National Congress i Jaisalmer CHHOTUSINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i RUPARAM Indian National Congress i Jaitaran YOGI LAXMAN NATH Independent i DILIP CHOUDHARY Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) i Jalore RAMILA MEGHWAL Indian National Congress i JOGESHWAR GARG Bharatiya Janata Party i Jamwa Ramgarh MAHENDRA PAL MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party i GOPAL LAL MEENA Indian National Congress i Jayal Jhadol Babulal Kharadi Bharatiya Janata Party i Heeralal Darangi Indian National Congress i Jhalrapatan Vasundhara Raje Bharatiya Janata Party i Ramlal Indian National Congress i Jhotwara ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress i COL. RAJYAVARDHAN RATHORE Bharatiya Janata Party Jhunjhunu Brijendra Singh Ola Indian National Congress i Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Independent i Jodhpur ATUL BHANSALI Bharatiya Janata Party i MANISHA PANWAR Indian National Congress i Kaman MUKHTYAR AHMAD Independent i ZAHIDA KHAN Indian National Congress i Kapasan ARJUN LAL JINGAR Bharatiya Janata Party i SHANKAR LAL BERWA Indian National Congress i Karauli DARSHAN SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i LAKHAN SINGH Indian National Congress i Kathumar RAMESH KHINCHI Bharatiya Janata Party i SANJNA Indian National Congress i Kekri SHATRUGHAN GAUTAM Bharatiya Janata Party i DR. RAGHU SHARMA Indian National Congress i Keshoraipatan CHUNNILAL C.L. PREMI BAIRWA Indian National Congress i CHANDRAKANTA MEGHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party i Khajuwala DR VISHWANATH MEGHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party i GOVINDRAM MEGHWAL Indian National Congress i Khandar JITENDRA KUMAR GOTHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party i ASHOK Indian National Congress i Khandela SUBHASH MEEL Bharatiya Janata Party i MAHADEV SINGH Indian National Congress i Khanpur SURESH GURJAR Indian National Congress i NARENDRA NAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party i Kherwara Nana Lal Ahari Bharatiya Janata Party i Dr. Dayaram Parmar Indian National Congress i Khetri DHARMPAL Bharatiya Janata Party i MANOJ GHUMARIA Bahujan Samaj Party i Khinwsar Kishan Pole AMIN KAGZI Indian National Congress i CHANDRA MANOHAR BATWARA ADVOCATE Bharatiya Janata Party i Kishanganj LALIT MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party i NIRMALA Indian National Congress i Kishangarh Kishangarh Bas RAMHET SINGH YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party i DEEPCHAND KHAIRIYA Indian National Congress i Kolayat ANSHUMAN SINGH BHATI Bharatiya Janata Party i BHANWAR SINGH BHATI Indian National Congress Kota North PRAHLAD GUNJAL Bharatiya Janata Party i SHANTI DHARIWAL Indian National Congress i Kota South SANDEEP SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party i RAKHI GAUTAM Indian National Congress i Kotputli RAJENDRA SINGH YADAV Indian National Congress i HANSRAJ PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party i Kumbhalgarh Surendra Singh Rathore Bharatiya Janata Party i Yogendra Singh Parmar Indian National Congress i Kushalgarh RAMILA KHADIYA Indian National Congress i BHEEMA BHAI Bharatiya Janata Party i Lachhmangarh SUBHASH MAHARIA Bharatiya Janata Party i GOVIND SINGH DOTASRA Indian National Congress i Ladnun MUKESH BHAKAR Indian National Congress i KARNI SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Ladpura KALPANA DEVI Bharatiya Janata Party i NAIMUDDIN GUDDU Indian National Congress i Lalsot Lohawat KISHNA RAM VISHNOI Indian National Congress i GAJENDRA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Luni JOGARAM PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party i MAHENDRA BISHNOI Indian National Congress i Lunkaransar PRABHUDAYAL SARSWAT Independent i DR. RAJENDRA MOOND Indian National Congress i Mahuwa OMPRAKASH HUDLA Indian National Congress i RAJENDRA Bharatiya Janata Party i Makrana Malpura KANHAIYALAL Bharatiya Janata Party i GHASI LAL CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress i Malviya Nagar KALICHARAN SARAF Bharatiya Janata Party i ARCHANA SHARMA Indian National Congress i Mandal UDAI LAL BHADANA Bharatiya Janata Party i RAM LAL JAT Indian National Congress i Mandalgarh GOPAL LAL SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party i VIVEK DHAKAR Indian National Congress i Mandawa Kumari Rita Chaudhary Indian National Congress i Narendra Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party i Manohar Thana GOVIND PRASAD Bharatiya Janata Party i NEMICHAND MEENA Indian National Congress Marwar Junction KESARAM CHOUDHARY Bharatiya Janata Party i KHUSHVEER SINGH Indian National Congress i Masuda JASVEER SINGH Independent i VAJID Bahujan Samaj Party i Mavli Krishnagopal Paliwal Bharatiya Janata Party i Pushkar Lal Dangi Indian National Congress i Merta LAXMAN RAM Bharatiya Janata Party i SHIVRATAN (CHIMAN VALMIKI) Indian National Congress i Mundawar Lalit Yadav Indian National Congress i Manjeet Dharampal Choudhary Bharatiya Janata Party i Nadbai JAGAT SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i JOGINDER SINGH AWANA S/O GIRWAR SINGH Indian National Congress i Nagar WAJIB ALI Indian National Congress i JAWAHARSINGH BEDHAM Bharatiya Janata Party i Nagaur HARENDRA MIRDHA Indian National Congress i JYOTI MIRDHA Bharatiya Janata Party i Nasirabad RAMSWAROOP LAMBA Bharatiya Janata Party i SHIVPRAKASH GURJAR Indian National Congress i Nathdwara VISHVARAJ SINGH MEWAR Bharatiya Janata Party i C. P. JOSHI Indian National Congress i Nawalgarh Vikram Singh Jakhal Bharatiya Janata Party i Dr. Rajkumar Sharma Indian National Congress i Nawan VIJAY SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i MAHENDRA CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress i Neem Ka Thana Suresh Modi Indian National Congress i Prem Singh Bajor Bharatiya Janata Party i Nimbahera SHRICHAND KRIPLANI Bharatiya Janata Party i ANJANA UDAYALAL Indian National Congress i Niwai RAM SAHAY VARMA (REGAR) Bharatiya Janata Party i PRASHANT BAIRWA Indian National Congress i Nohar ABHISHEK MATORIA Bharatiya Janata Party i AMIT CHACHAN Indian National Congress i Nokha Osian DIVYA MADERNA Indian National Congress i BHERA RAM CHOUDHARY (SIYOL) Bharatiya Janata Party i Pachpadra MADAN PRAJAPAT Indian National Congress i THAN SINGH DOLI Rashtriya Loktantrik Party i Pali BHEEM RAJ BHATI Indian National Congress i GYANCHAND PARAKH Bharatiya Janata Party Parbatsar RAMNIWAS GAWRIYA Indian National Congress i MANSINGH KINSARIYA Bharatiya Janata Party i Phalodi PABBA RAM BISHNOI Bharatiya Janata Party i PRAKASH CHANDRA CHHANGANI Indian National Congress i Phulera VIDHYADHAR SINGH Indian National Congress i NIRMAL KUMAWAT Bharatiya Janata Party i Pilani Pitram Singh Kala Indian National Congress i Rajesh Kumar Dahia Bharatiya Janata Party i Pilibanga VINOD KUMAR Indian National Congress i DHARMENDRA KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party i Pindwara abu SAMARAM Bharatiya Janata Party i Leelaram Grasiya Indian National Congress i Pipalda PREMCHAND GOCHAR Bharatiya Janata Party i CHETAN PATEL KOLANA Indian National Congress i Pokaran Pratapgarh Pushkar Raisinghnagar SOHAN LAL NAYAK Indian National Congress i BALVIR SINGH LUTHRA Bharatiya Janata Party i Rajakhera Neerja Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party i Rohit Bohra Indian National Congress i Rajgarh-Laxmangarh BANNA RAM MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party i MANGELAL MEENA Indian National Congress i Rajsamand DEEPTI KIRAN MAHESHWARI Bharatiya Janata Party i NARAYAN SINGH BHATI Indian National Congress i Ramganj Mandi Madan Dilawar Bharatiya Janata Party i Mahendra Rajoriya Indian National Congress i Ramgarh ZUBAIR KHAN Indian National Congress i SUKHAVANT SINGH Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) i Raniwara Ratangarh POOSARAM GODARA Indian National Congress i ABHINESH MAHARSHI Bharatiya Janata Party i Reodar JAGSI RAM Bharatiya Janata Party i MOTIRAM Indian National Congress i Sadulpur KRISHNA POONIA Indian National Congress i SUMITRA POONIA Bharatiya Janata Party Sadulshahar GURVEER SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i OM BISHNOI Independent i Sagwara Sahara LADU LAL PITLIYA Bharatiya Janata Party i RAJENDRA TRIVEDI Indian National Congress i Salumber Jitesh Kumar Meena Bharat Adivasi Party i Raghuvir Singh Meena Indian National Congress i Sanchore SUKHRAM VISHNOI Indian National Congress i JIVA RAM CHOUDHARY Independent i Sanganer Bhajan Lal Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party i Pushpendra Bhardwaj Indian National Congress i Sangaria ABHIMANYU Indian National Congress i GURDEEP SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Sangod HEERALAL NAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party i BHANU PRATAP SINGH Indian National Congress i Sapotra HANSRAJ MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party i RAMESH CHAND MEENA Indian National Congress i Sardarpura ASHOK GEHLOT Indian National Congress i PROFESSOR DR. MAHENDRA RATHORE Bharatiya Janata Party i Sardarshahar ANIL KUMAR SHARMA Indian National Congress i RAJKARAN CHOUDHARY Independent i Sawai Madhopur KIRODI LAL Bharatiya Janata Party i ASHA MEENA BADOLAS Independent i Shahpura MANISH YADAV Indian National Congress i ALOK BENIWAL Independent i Shahpura Sheo RAVINDRA SINGH BHATI Independent i FATEH KHAN Independent i Shergarh BABU SINGH RATHOR Bharatiya Janata Party i MEENA KANWAR Indian National Congress i Sikar TARACHAND DHAYAL Independent i RAJENDRA PAREEK Indian National Congress i Sikrai VIKRAM BANSIWAL Bharatiya Janata Party i MAMTA BHUPESH Indian National Congress i Sirohi OTA RAM DEWASI Bharatiya Janata Party i SANYAM LODHA Indian National Congress i Siwana HAMEER SINGH BHAYAL Bharatiya Janata Party i SUNIL PARIHAR Independent Sojat NIRANJAN ARYA Indian National Congress i SHOBHA CHAUHAN Bharatiya Janata Party i Soorsagar DEVENDRA JOSHI Bharatiya Janata Party i ER. SHAHZAD AIYUB KHAN Indian National Congress i Srimadhopur JHABAR SINGH KHARRA Bharatiya Janata Party i DEEPENDRA SINGH Indian National Congress i Sujangarh MANOJ KUMAR Indian National Congress i SANTOSH MEGHWAL W/O MANOJ KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party i Sumerpur JORARAM KUMAWAT Bharatiya Janata Party i HARISHANKAR Indian National Congress i Surajgarh Sharwan Kumar S/O Gokal Ram Indian National Congress i Santosh Ahalawat Bharatiya Janata Party i Suratgarh Dungarram Gedar Indian National Congress i Rampratap Kasania Bharatiya Janata Party i Taranagar NARENDRA BUDANIA Indian National Congress i RAJENDRA RATHORE Bharatiya Janata Party i Thanagazi KANTI PRASAD Indian National Congress i HEMSINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i Tijara MAHANT BALAK NATH Bharatiya Janata Party i IMRAN KHAN Indian National Congress i Todabhim GHANSHYAM Indian National Congress i RAMNIWAS MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party i Tonk Ajit Singh Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party i Sachin Pilot Indian National Congress i Udaipur Tarachand Jain Bharatiya Janata Party i Prof. Gourav Vallabh Indian National Congress i Udaipur Rural Phool Singh Meena Bharatiya Janata Party i Dr. Vivek Katara Indian National Congress i Udaipurwati Subhkaran Choudhary Bharatiya Janata Party i Rajendra Singh Gudha S/O Madho Singh Shiv Sena i Vallabhnagar Udailal Dangi Bharatiya Janata Party i Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat Indian National Congress i Vidhyadhar Nagar DIYA KUMARI Bharatiya Janata Party i SITARAM AGARWAL Indian National Congress i Viratnagar KULDEEP Bharatiya Janata Party i INDRAJ SINGH GURJAR Indian National Congress i Weir BAHADUR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party i BHAJANLAL JATAV Indian National Congress

