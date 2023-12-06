‘Rajasthan bandh’ called over Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder. Details here
Shehzad Poonawala, BJP national spokesperson, shared a video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi explaining that police had informed Congress CM Ashok Gehlot of Gogamedi's security threat
The murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in his Jaipur home on Tuesday, December 5, sparked a political slugfest two days after the Congress lost to the BJP in the Rajasthan assembly election, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Rajasthan bandh was called by the Karni Sena on Wednesday over the murder, as the BJP claimed that it was the Congress' revenge for losing the state. Shehzad Poonawala, BJP national spokesperson, shared a video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi explaining that police had informed Congress CM Ashok Gehlot of Gogamedi's security threat.